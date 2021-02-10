(Town and Country, MO) -- People living in the St. Louis suburb of Town and Country say an alderman there has tried to sidetrack their request for a state audit. Alderman Jonathan Benigas backed a resolution asking people not to sign a petition calling for the audit and to take their names off the petition if they have already signed. The Town and County board of aldermen tabled the matter for two weeks at their Monday meeting. They had been confronted by residents who were angry about the effort to stop the petition for an audit. Backers of the petition drive say they are focused on city spending on projects that they want to have investigated.
(Undated) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has been notified that 102 retail pharmacies in the state will become federal partners in the administering of COVID-19 vaccines. Eighty-one Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations will begin giving shots Friday. Another 21 HealthMart independent pharmacies will also get some doses and will start giving shots soon. The program is expected to be expanded in the near future and eventually will include 40-thousand pharmacies across the country when the vaccine doses are available. The 102 Missouri locations are expecting to receive more than 18-thousand doses per week.
(Columbia, MO) -- Bitter cold weather is on the way for Missouri. This weekend's high temperatures across northern and mid-Missouri will be between zero and ten degrees, while the wind chill will make it feel like minus-30 degrees. National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Klaus says Columbia, Jefferson City, Moberly, Kansas City and Marshall will be impacted by the frigid temperatures. Snow is possible in some areas and high temperatures will be in the single digits until early next week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Education Committee in the Missouri House spent time Tuesday discussing a bill that would restrict the use of seclusion and restraints in public schools. House Bill 387 was passed last year with only four negative votes, but it died in the Senate when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the government. Republican Dottie Bailey of Eureka is the sponsor. She said she has seen some pictures and heard stories about the Columbia Public School District that she says “will curl your hair.” A school district spokesperson says its policies already prohibit what Bailey’s legislation proposes.
(Pittsfield, IL) -- An Illinois man faces multiple felonies after leading authorities on a two-state police pursuit last week. The incident started with a traffic stop in Pittsfield, Illinois Friday at about 6:00 p-m. The officer cut off the first chase due to safety concerns, but the vehicle driven by 39-year-old Henson Rahman of East St. Louis was soon involved in another pursuit by a Pike County, Missouri deputy as the chase passed into Missouri. Rahman’s vehicle was stopped by spike strips on U-S Highway 54 near Bowling Green and he was taken into custody.