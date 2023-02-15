(St. Louis, MO) -- After 28 years of being imprisoned, Lamar Johnson has been set free after having been convicted for the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd, despite claiming his innocence. Circuit Judge David Mason announced his decision around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The case was filed by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardener, saying that she has the evidence proving Johnson’s innocence and that he was convicted based on constitutional error at his original trial based on new evidence. The decision was applauded by Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, who said that Johnson was the victim of an injustice perpetrated by a broken system. Missouri’s Attorney General announces that no further action will be taken in the case.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Senator Brian Williams wants to create a statewide conviction review unit. A Missouri Senate committee is considering his bill that would investigate a defendant’s claim of innocence, including those who plead guilty to charges. Williams, a Democrat from University City, says, “A statewide conviction review unit will add another layer of protection for those entangled in the criminal justice system and give Missourians a chance to have their day in court.” He says the case of Kevin Strickland, an innocent man who served 43 years in prison for a wrongful conviction, and a decision on Lamar Johnson’s conviction have convinced him that this policy is essential.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced that his office has obtained convictions against Blake Mahoney for financial exploitation of the elderly as well as deceptive business practices in Audrain and Boone Counties. Mahoney is accused of defrauding eleven consumers by demanding money upfront for home construction and renovation work, and for failure to do the work as promised. Mahoney was sentenced to seven years as well as being ordered to repay over 83-thousand dollars as restitution for consumer fraud.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson announces that, in the first year of its existence, the Missouri Blue Scholarship funded the training of 217 law enforcement recruits at Missouri training academies. Parson announced the Missouri Blue Scholarship program in October as a way to help attract more residents to law enforcement careers and to help address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across the state. Parson praises the success of the scholarship program, as well as requesting additional funds to continue the program in the future. The scholarships are administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety and are awarded on a first come, first served basis to pay for law enforcement academy tuition.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Harrisonville Republican lawmaker says Missouri taxes the sales of firearms and ammunition at 11%, something he says is too high. Sen. Rick Brattin is sponsoring a bill that would exempt that sales tax because of how much residents already have to pay to own one because he says the sales tax at 11% is too high. He also is looking to provide a tax credit to local manufacturers for the amount they lose by paying the firearms and ammunition tax to the federal government. If the House and Senate approve his proposed bill, the proposed exemption would be in effect by August 28th. Democratic Sen. Tracy McCreery says that the MAGA Extremists pushing to make unlimited amounts of ammunition cheaper will worsen Missouri’s gun violence problem. The bill was heard in a Senate public safety committee, but no vote has been taken.