(Undated) -- Missouri is going from Red Flag Warnings today, rain this evening, then changing over to ice and snow overnight into tomorrow morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation says because of the rain it will not be able to pretreat roads and highways before the snow arrives. Drivers should be on the lookout for heavy rain and potential flash flooding tonight. By the way, MoDOT says its maintenance crews have plowed more than one million miles of roadway this month alone.
(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- A suspect is charged with kidnapping after stealing a car in Lee’s Summit with two children inside. Forty-one-year-old Mitchell Green is accused of taking the car from a driveway Sunday. An Amber Alert was issued, and Green was arrested in Independence. The children were unharmed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bill in the Missouri House would require first-time drunken driving offenders to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle. Current state law requires those convicted of D-W-I with prior alcohol-related offenses to blow into a device before starting a car. The measure sponsored by Representative Mark Sharp of Kansas City removes the requirement of a prior offense. Drunken driving deaths declined by 40 percent in Kansas after the state implemented a first-time offender ignition interlock law.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Some Missouri lawmakers are still trying to pass a measure to expand the right to shoot and kill someone in self-defense. House Bill 26-79, sponsored by Republican Curtis Trent from Springfield, is similar to Senate Bill 666 that was derisively called the “Make Murder Legal Act.” It failed to make it to the Senate floor for a full vote. The House bill also would expand the state’s Castle Doctrine to include a person’s workplace or business. It would make it legal to use deadly force against person who uses or even threatens to use force.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a state law that some elected officials say violates their free speech rights. The 2019 law forbids politicians from using public funds and campaign contributions to support or oppose ballot initiatives or back candidates for public office. A lower court sided with politicians opposed to that law, ruling it unconstitutional. But the High Court reversed that decision, saying it only prohibits taxpayer and other public funds from being used to subsidize a politician’s message. Also, politicians could be charged with committing an election offense if they use public money to back or oppose ballot initiatives.