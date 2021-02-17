(Columbia, MO) -- Authorities in Boone County are investigating the shooting death of a Columbia man. Deputies responding to a shots-fired call at about 7:45 p-m Monday found 19-year-old Jakob Cole suffering several gunshot wounds. Cole was taken to University Hospital where he died at about 8:30 p-m. A witness says she was outside shoveling her driveway when a group of people walked to the house next door. She says she called 9-1-1 when she heard the gunshots.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The governor’s office says the cancellation of Missouri’s mass vaccination sites means the vaccine doses will be redistributed to community hospitals with emergency power sources. The sites were canceled due to “extreme winter weather.” Governor Mike Parson says the weather conditions are also expected to delay some shipments of the vaccines. Hospitals like Bothwell Regional Health Center in Pettis County say the shots will be given later this week. The story is the same in the rest of the state. The mass vaccination sites were located in the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol districts and the doses were relocated to hospitals in those same districts.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use caution this morning (Tuesday) with fresh snow on the roads. Light snow and flurries were falling across the state overnight as temperatures dipped to single digits in northwest and northern Missouri. MoDOT is asking to motorists to stay off the roads until the snow stops falling if possible. They say chemicals used to the treat the roads doesn't work well in bitterly cold temperatures and there could be patches of black ice and slippery conditions.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Uber Eats and DoorDash are charging an extra one-dollar fee for customers in the city of St. Louis. The two major food delivery apps say they’re adding the charge due to a law enacted last year which was originally meant to help restaurants deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The companies say St. Louis has temporarily capped the fees they can charge the restaurants. The ordinance sponsored by Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia was approved last July. It limits the fees that third-party delivery service can charge local restaurants at 20-percent and it mandates the portion of the tips that the driver will get.
(Milan, MO) -- A 38-year-old northeast Missouri man has been arrested based on an investigated started by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children. A detective with the Kirksville Police Regional Computer Crimes Unit has been investigating Billy Schrepfer of Milan for the last several months. Schrepfer now faces a charge of attempted enticement of a child. He’s being held without bond in the Adair County Law Enforcement Center. He apparently thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl when he arraigned to meet “her” last weekend. He’d been talking to the detective and he was arrested when he showed up for the meeting.
(St. Louis, MO) -- An 18-year-old St. Louis man is charged with first-degree murder for a shooting last weekend. Treshawn Fox is being held without bail. He’s accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Teshawn Ford Saturday afternoon when the two teens met to exchange guns. As Ford was handing his gun over to Fox, the suspect opened fire. Surveillance video corroborated the version of events given by the accused shooter’s brother. Fox was arrested when he showed up at a hospital later suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say a 70-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet, but he is in stable condition at a local hospital.