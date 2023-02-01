(Statewide) -- Missouri National Guard infantry soldiers are deploying to the Middle East. A ceremony is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pattonville High in Maryland Heights. The soldiers will do security operations while deployed. During the ceremony, as per tradition, the oldest soldier in the unit will be charged with carrying the American flag throughout the deployment and returning it safely. The youngest soldier will do the same with Missouri's state flag. The unit is led by Captain Joe Hanks and 1st Sergeant Michael Smith.
(Washington, D.C.) -- For the first time in nearly seventeen years, America has awarded the highest civilian honor that the nation can bestow upon the country’s astronauts – the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. Missouri astronaut Bob Behnken (pronounced bankin) and fellow astronaut Doug Hurley have been given the medals for their bravery. Behnken is a native of St. Ann in St. Louis County. Vice President Kamala Harris says in 2020, Behnken and Hurley piloted the first U.S. spaceflight with astronauts aboard in nearly a decade - and the first manned U.S. commercial spaceflight. Behnken is a veteran of ten space walks and NASA’s chief astronaut.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol urging the association to call upon members to uphold Missouri’s law on human sexuality instruction in public schools. He cited the law that requires school districts to (quote) “ensure that all instruction on human sexuality is appropriate to the age of the students receiving such instruction.” He cites the diversity event on Martin Luther King Day in Columbia, which featured a drag show performance. Following that event, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe explained that drag is a cross-cultural art form with a rich history that encourages self-expression.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Hours of testimony has been taken over legislation that allows Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to help with a backlog of thousands of criminal cases in the Circuit Attorney’s Office. The legislation currently only mentions the City of St. Louis, but changes are expected, which would widen it to any Missouri county struggling with a backlog of criminal cases. Rep. Lane Roberts, the bill sponsor, says what happens in urban areas of Missouri affect the entire state and the economy. He stresses the importance that the bill doesn’t have malicious intent behind it but is aimed at correcting a problem that affects the entire state. Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, who opposes the legislation, says they have a backlog of up to 3,500 cases, but none are violent cases.
(Springfield, MO) -- A research team with Missouri S&T has been awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to improve the operating efficiency of electric arc furnaces, which are used for steelmaking. This grant is part of a larger three-part project. Phase 1 of the project looked at the current systems and developed framework for future phases. In Phase 2, new fiber optic sensing technologies will be implemented along with new control systems, which look at energy input. The new sensor technology and control modules will be installed at the two partner steel plants in Oseola, Arkansas and in Birmingham, Alabama.