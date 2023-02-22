(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee is reviewing a bill that would give tax credits to expand the state’s childcare options. Missouri has been dealing with a workforce shortage and lack of access to childcare is cited as part of the problem. The legislation, sponsored by state Representative Brenda Shields, a Republican from St. Joseph, would give tax credits to childcare providers and businesses who help cover the childcare costs of their employees. The committee has not yet voted on the bill.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee that writes the state budget has unanimously passed a mid-year budget request for extra spending. The plan includes an 8.7-percent pay raise for roughly 55-thousand state workers. It also contains a two-dollar-per-hour bump in pay for group care employees working nights and weekends. The next stop for the budget bill is the Senate.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday at all government buildings in four Missouri counties to honor two fallen Kansas City police officers. Officer James Muhlbauer and police K-9 Champ, along with a pedestrian, were killed when a speeding driver struck their police car and the car then struck a person walking by. The funeral for Muhlbauer and Champ will be Wednesday. Police say the driver who caused the crash is facing involuntary manslaughter charges.
(Truesdale, MO) -- A global beverage provider is expanding to Truesdale, in eastern Missouri, creating 30 jobs. A news release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development says Refresco's 22-million-dollar investment will create an additional production line at the company's plant in Warren County. Refresco offers juices, soft drinks and mineral waters. When the expansion is completed is unknown.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has requested that the state Supreme Court schedule an execution date for Brian Dorsey. He’s accused of murdering Sarah and Ben Bonnie in their beds with a single-shot shotgun just days before Christmas of 2006. He turned himself in the day after Christmas and confessed to the crimes. He pled guilty to the murders and a Calloway County jury sentenced Dorsey to death for both murders on August 28, 2008. Following the motion to set an execution date, Dorsey’s lawyers have an opportunity to respond. If the Missouri Supreme Court chooses to issue an execution warrant, the date will be scheduled between 90 and 120 days from the court’s order.