(Undated) -- “Old Man Winter” will punch parts of our state starting today and continuing through Thursday. A wintry mix of precipitation will have the Missouri Department of Transportation in action. Mo-Dot is asking drivers to look out for slick roads starting with tonight’s commute and continuing through both morning and evening driving periods on Thursday. The kind and amount of rain, sleet, snow, or ice will of course depend upon where you are, but the heaviest snowfall is predicted through the central and northeast parts of the state. Those areas are forecast to receive three to five inches of snow.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Columbia man convicted of killing his wife in 2019 has now pleaded guilty to abusing the child they shared. Joseph Elledge initially entered a not guilty plea to the child abuse charges in March 2020, five months after his wife, 28-year-old Mengqi Ji (MUNG-she JEE), disappeared. Elledge was sentenced Tuesday to ten years in prison for child abuse as part of a plea agreement, in which he won’t face additional charges in Ji’s death. He’s currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Republican Party says “your money’s no good here” rejecting the filing fee of Steve West, who tried to run for office as a member of that party. The party says his past statements are vile and conflict with the fundamental values of its platform. West’s own son and daughter have publicly asked voters not to support their father, calling him a “fanatic,” “racist,” “homophobic” and saying he = quote - “doesn’t like Jews.” In 2018 and 2020, West was the Republican nominee for a Missouri House seat in suburban Kansas City, losing both times to Democrats.
(Jefferson City, MO) – Eric Greitens’ return to Missouri politics is official. The former governor filed papers yesterday to run in the Republican primary for the U-S Senate seat being vacated this year by fellow Republican Roy Blunt. Greitens voiced a common and incorrect G-O-P theme by calling the results of the 2020 election into question. One of his opponents in the G-O-P race, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, also filed yesterday. She took a jab at the former governor saying “It is not conservative to tie a woman up in your basement and assault her.” Greitens resigned as governor following accusations of sexual assault and improper campaign solicitations.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri is one of 18 states that have not yet legalized sports betting. A state House committee is reviewing two bills that would let Missouri join other states where the public bets on games. One bill is sponsored by Representative Phil Christofanelli, who says sports gambling is going on in Missouri, but operators are not regulated and are not paying taxes on their state revenues. The other bill is sponsored by Representative Dan Houx (howx), of west-central Missouri’s Warrensburg, who says five of Missouri’s neighboring states have sports betting laws. The committee has not yet voted on the bills.