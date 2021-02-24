(Undated). -- The Missouri National Guard, state health officials, and local health partners were conducting several mass vaccination events Tuesday afternoon across the state. Included were locations in Sedalia, Gainesville, and Canton. The National Guard, the state health department, and local partners have completed about 30 mass vaccination clinics, not including the Tuesday events. More than 50-thousand Missourians have received an initial vaccine dose at one of these clinics.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- The governor says Missouri vaccinators have demonstrated the capacity to administer 50-thousand vaccines daily, once supply will consistently allow. Governor Mike Parson also says more than one-point-one million first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses have been shipped to Missouri. More than 86 percent of those have been administered.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- Legislation to honor a Missouri veteran who was killed in action in Afghanistan was heard by a House committee Tuesday afternoon. The House Veterans Committee heard the bill, which would designate the Missouri National Guard Armory in Joplin as the Sergeant Robert Wayne Crow Memorial Armory. Sergeant Crow was killed in battle in 2010 in Afghanistan when insurgents attacked his vehicle with an I-E-D.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- A southeast Missouri lawmaker says the famous St. Louis Gateway Arch should be Missouri's official state monument. The Arch, which is located downtown, is considered the "Gateway to the West." Farmington State Representative Dale Wright will present his bill this (Wednesday) afternoon in Jefferson City. He also says the designation would boost tourism in St. Louis and the Arch. The Arch is a 630-foot monument and was completed in 1965.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would protect some businesses and organizations from COVID-19 exposure lawsuits. The legislation is designed to protect businesses like health care providers, manufacturers, schools, and churches from such lawsuits in many instances. Under the bill, the lawsuits must be filed within a year of the alleged exposure. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which has heavily advocated for passage of a bill like this, says many states, including all but one of Missouri’s neighboring states, have enacted some form of protection against these liability lawsuits. The measure, sponsored by Parkville Republican Tony Luetkemeyer, heads to the House for consideration.