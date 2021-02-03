(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt is a co-sponsor of legislation that will make it easier for medical professionals to help during the pandemic. Normally, they have to obtain licenses in each state where they work. Even though most states have eased licensing rules and reciprocity, there are still barriers to a comprehensive COVID-19 response. The Missouri Republican is one of three co-sponsors of the TREAT Act – an acronym for Temporary Reciprocity to Ensure Access to Treatment. It would allow all health care professionals in good standing with a valid practitioner’s license to render services anywhere as long as the pandemic lasts.
(Warsaw, MO) -- A Benton County judge has decided to set bail for a mother charged in her child’s death, but it’s a big one. Twenty-nine-year-old Mary Mast was in court Tuesday morning. She will have to wear an ankle bracelet if she is released, but the judge set the bail at 500-thousand dollars. Mast’s attorney says his client has been the victim of torture, but the prosecuting attorney pointed out that she was also present when her four-year-old daughter was beaten to death. Thirty-five-year-old Ethan Mast and 21-year-old Kourtney Aumen are each charged with second-degree murder in the December death of Jessica Mast.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- An Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail before going on probation for causing a deadly boat crash. Investigators say the boat operated by Kelly Wise slammed into the side of another boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in June 2019. The collision killed race car driver Jason Russell. Russell raced at the Lake Ozark speedway. Wise is from Atlantic, Iowa. He pleaded guilty last month to boating while intoxicated. His blood-alcohol content was measured at more than double the legal limit. Four other people suffered injuries in the accident.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court is crediting the court's IT professionals and judges across the state for keeping the court system open during the COVID pandemic. Chief Justice George Draper III delivered the State of the Judiciary virtually Tuesday, noting the courts have spent decades creating statewide technology infrastructure. Judge Draper says the state court administrator's office IT professionals worked to get more than 400 judicial officers and thousands of court employees online. He also credits the presiding judges of Missouri's 46 judicial circuits and the chief judges of the three appellate districts.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Western District Court of Appeals has ruled you can have a gun on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, but you can’t shoot it. The appeals court was considering whether a university rule prohibiting weapons on campuses – with exceptions – conflicted with state law. The case dates back to 2015 when law professional Royce Barondes sued because he wanted to keep a firearm in his locked vehicle. The state brought a parallel case the next year saying the university rule was unconstitutional. Tuesday’s ruling decided both cases.