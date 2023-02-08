(Bonne Terre, MO) -- A man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children has been put to death. Missouri has executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe and her young children in St. Louis County. Taylor, of St. Louis, claimed that he was in the state of California when the murders happened in Jennings. Rowe’s sister, Gerjuan Rowe, says justice was served and now she has a little peace.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Missouri Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush wants the GOP-led House of Representatives to consider her bills on mental health care for those affected by police violence and looks at alternatives for policing and incarceration. She acknowledges that her bills she plans on reintroducing likely won’t see any floor movement. Her guest at the State of the Union Address was Michael Brown Senior, who added that Americans need to work together to guarantee the safety and security of their communities. He also says that he wants the president to do more to hold police officers accountable.
(Richmond, MO) -- A departure ceremony has been scheduled for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1135th Engineer Company (Clearance) on Saturday, February 11 at Richmond High School in Richmond, Ray County, Missouri. The 1135th Engineers will deploy to the Middle East where they will conduct route clearance operations, which includes limited I-E-D detection and neutralization along routes. During the ceremony, the oldest soldier in the unit will be tasked with carrying the American flag throughout deployment and returning it safely. The youngest soldier will do the same with the Missouri state flag, as per tradition.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A business owner in Kingdom City pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving more than $673,000 in loans for several businesses under the CARES Act. 39-year-old Scott Allen Maples waived his right to a grand jury and pled guilty to one count of bank fraud. Maples admitted that he fraudulently applied for and received PPP loans for several businesses. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he was ordered to pay restitution and must forfeit to the government $673,127. Under federal statutes, he is subject to a prison sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole. His sentencing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- MoDOT is inviting Missouri students in grades K-8 to partake in the statewide litter campaign, which will be held in April. The 2023 “Yes You Can Make Missouri Litter-Free” trash-can decorating contest is part of MoDOT’s annual “No More Trash” statewide campaign. The contest encourages school aged kids to decorate large trash cans with the “No More Trash” logo and a litter prevention message using creative materials. Schools or home school programs can submit one trash can entry in each competition category – grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. Entries are judged based on creativity, adherence to the contest rules and effective use of the theme and logo. First-place winners from each competition category receive $200 awarded to the sponsoring schools.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Four Oklahoma men were indicted by a federal grand jury after law enforcement officers seized more than $1 million worth of cocaine from a rental truck that was stopped on I-70 in Lafayatte County, Western Missouri. 23-year-old Wilmer Mendoza-Perez, 35-year-old Luiz Nieto-Acosta, 26-year-old Miguel Anguiano-Viera, and 28-year-old Jose Acosta-Bermejo were charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. The federal indictment alleges that all four defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine from September 1, 2022 to January 25, 2023. All four were also charged with cocaine possession with the intent to distribute. The current average street price for a kilogram of cocaine is approximately $30,000.