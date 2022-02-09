(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling ordering the state health department to disclose what was deemed confidential information from medical marijuana applications. The Department of Health and Senior Services had refused to disclose information from the applications of businesses who were licensed to grow and sell medical marijuana. Kings Garden Midwest LLC was denied licenses by the state and wanted to prove the licensing process was in its opinion, unfair. It sued DHSS and the high court’s ruling means denied applicants can appeal their rejection, but it means confidential application information should be made available in the discovery part of a legal process.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended the law licenses of Mark and Patricia McCloskey after they pled guilty to assault and harassment last summer. The suspensions have been put on hold if the McCloskeys successfully complete the terms of their probations. They pointed guns at protesters walking down their private street in 2020. The McCloskeys say protesters threatened their lives. They were pardoned last year, by Governor Parson but they are both attorneys and faced disciplinary action for violating American Bar Association standards. Mark McCloskey is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would allow patients to get physical therapy without a doctor referral or a prescription first. Under current law, a referral or a prescription is first required. State Representative David Gregory, a Republican from St. Louis County, is sponsoring the bill that only covers therapists with doctorates in physical therapy or at least five years of experience. One more vote of approval would send the measure to the Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri had 124 school districts closed for one or more days in January due to coronavirus challenges. Some schools used alternative learning methods and some did not. State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Spokesperson Mallory McGowin says staffing challenges continue for schools but fewer have had to close their doors recently. McGowin says the state is working to get rapid coronavirus tests through other vendors and then hopefully they will be available soon to schools. She says the problem could be resolved in about one week. The last time Missouri received a shipment from its vendor might have been in December.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is entering day two of work on a Congressional redistricting plan. The Senate Conservative Caucus proposed a version that would have included seven likely Republican seats and one likely Democratic seat but a bipartisan chorus of Senators opposed that effort. This morning, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia then proposed a compromise to shore up support and end the Conservative Caucus’s filibuster. Rowden calls his proposal a stronger 6-2 map that is acceptable to as many people as possible. Senators are still negotiating.