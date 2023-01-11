(Jefferson City, Mo) –- Missouri's health agency is seeking public feedback on its recreational marijuana rules. The DHSS Division of Cannabis Regulation's newest rules include inspections, training, storage and disposal at facilities. Google cannabis rules at health-dot-mo-gov until January 12 to comment. The agency is working to get formal rules in place by the time recreational marijuana goes on sale in the state on February 6.
(St. Louis, Mo) A retired St. Louis priest is going to federal prison for creating PowerPoint presentations of child pornography. 72-year-old James T. Beighlie, Of the St. Vincent De Paul Catholic community at Congregation of the Mission is sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography. He must pay $4,750 in restitution to one of the victims portrayed in the child pornography and $22,000 will go to other victims of crimes involving children. After his release from prison, he will be on supervised release for life. According to federal prosecutors, Beighlie had 6,000 images containing child sexual abuse, child pornography and child erotica. After an image was found on a printer, the church launched an internal investigation and contacted the FBI.
(Sturgeon, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating a mountain lion sighting in central Missouri’s Boone County. KOMU-TV in Columbia reports a YouTube video shows a large feline walking in a wooded area. The user who posted the video said it was captured by a trail camera near Sturgeon. Since 1994, the department has confirmed 99 total mountain lion sightings and they have been in every region of Missouri. The state agency says mountain lions likely wander to Missouri from neighboring states to the west.
(Kansas City- MO) -- The first woman to lead the Federal Reserve of Kansas City plans to retire at the end of this month. President Esther George has been with the bank for 40 years. The Federal Reserve requires its presidents to retire by age 65. The Missouri native has a workforce of more than two-thousand employees. The Kansas City Fed oversees seven states: western Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming and northern New Mexico.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s average gas price is 2.93 per gallon. Triple-A reports that the price has increased about nine cents over the past month. The lowest prices for gas can be found in Kansas City at 2.86 per gallon, followed by Joplin and St. Joseph. Drivers will pay the most in Jefferson City, Cape Girardeau, and St. Louis. The national average for gas is 3.27 per gallon.