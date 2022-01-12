(Steeleville, MO) -- A coroner’s inquest has found the fatal shooting of a Black man by his white neighbor was justified last November. The coroner’s inquest jury in Crawford County was convened to examine the death of 28-year-old Justin King. Tuesday’s finding backs the results of the initial police investigation. Missouri N-A-A-C-P President Nimrod Chapel Junior was in the crowd that rallied outside the courthouse before the hearing and questioned afterward if all the evidence was presented. Investigators had said King tried to force his way into the neighbor's mobile home in eastern Missouri and was shot. The neighbor's name hasn’t been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court agrees with defense attorneys who questioned the jury instructions in a 2018 manslaughter case. The conviction of Samuel Jerry Whitaker has been vacated and the case set back to circuit court. Whitaker had been found guilty of shooting his step son-in-law to death in 2013. He was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and 13 years for armed criminal action. He appealed, claimed the circuit court made an error when the jury wasn’t instructed that Whitaker could claim self-defense to prevent arson. The Supreme Court found evidence he faced an imminent threat that Carl Lee Streeval was about to burn a mobile home on Whitaker’s land when Streeval was killed.
(Lake of the Ozarks, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says it is working as hard as it can on repairs to the Bagnell Dam Bridge. A spokesperson says the state agency still can’t set a firm date for the completion of the work. Nearby business owners say repeated delays in the project are frustrating them. They say the work is hurting their businesses as they try to rebound from the effects of the pandemic. The owner of a bar on the Lake Ozark Strip says he was originally in favor of the repairs because they are needed. Now that the timetable keeps getting longer and longer, Larry Van Houten tells K-Y-3 Television News he’s “not a big fan” anymore.
(Washington, DC) -- Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation have differing views of voting rights legislation backed by President Joe Biden. He spoke in Atlanta Tuesday about his frustration with Republicans who are blocking the changes. He’s also calling on the U-S Senate to change its filibuster rules so passage is possible in some form. U-S Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a Republican, says many of the changes the states have made are good for voters. Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush says action should be taken immediately.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 70-year-old northeast Missouri man is going to federal prison after his conviction on child porn possession charges. Stephen Lawrence of Palmyra had entered a guilty plea. After receiving a tip from Microsoft, investigators seized several electronic devices in 2020. They say they found more than 69 thousand images and about two thousand videos of sex involving children. Lawrence is headed to federal prison for five years, then he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.