(Terre Haute, IN) -- The 52-year-old Kansas woman found guilty of killing an expectant mother in Skidmore more than 16 years ago has been executed by the federal government. Lisa Montgomery was pronounced dead at 1:31 a-m at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was the first woman executed in nearly 70 years. When asked if she had any last words, Montgomery said, “No.” Her attorney, Kelley Henry, said, “The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight.” She says everyone who participated in the execution should feel shame. Henry called her client “a damaged and delusional woman,” saying her execution was “far from justice.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democrats in the Missouri Legislature and members of a labor union are calling for U-S Senator Josh Hawley to resign. House Democrats filed a resolution Tuesday calling for the Missouri Republican to step down. The sponsor of the measure, state Representative Peter Merideth, said Hawley must be held accountable for “his dangerous behavior.” Members of the American Federation of Government Employees marched outside a St. Louis federal courthouse during a small protest. Hawley appeared on Fox News Monday night, but he didn’t comment on multiple calls for his departure.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Senate leader is pleased with Monday's smooth inauguration at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Under the Missouri Constitution, Governor Mike Parson needed to be sworn-in at high noon. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (like "shots") says the ceremonies were quick, even with a short pause for about 10 minutes to wait for the noon bells at nearby St. Peter Catholic Church. Schatz jokes the Missouri Senate "is never on time," and says he's also pleased with the governor's message of unity.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Stories in recent years had focused on catastrophic flooding along the Missouri River. The story is different this year. Many Missouri communities are worried that current low water levels could affect their drinking water source. The U-S Army Corps of Engineers’ Northwest Division says the river level of four-point-29 feet in St. Joseph Tuesday is “slightly below normal.” The Corps says full flood control capacity of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System is available for the upcoming runoff season. The forecast for the upper Missouri Basin above Sioux City is 90-percent of the average.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A freshman Missouri Democratic state lawmaker says the state's criminal justice system is broken and doesn't protect people. St. Louis State Representative Marlon Anderson has filed legislation that allows a person convicted of a drug-related felony to become eligible for food stamps upon meeting certain conditions. Anderson is a member of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus.