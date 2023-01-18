(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will give his annual State of the State address today. The governor will also release his state budget proposal for the next fiscal year in conjunction with the address. Part of Parson's budget outline will include an 8.7-percent state worker pay raise and a two-dollar-per-hour bump in pay for group care employees working night shifts. He is also expected to highlight his priorities of workforce development and infrastructure. Parson's speech will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Missouri House of Representatives. This will mark his fifth State of the State address since taking over as governor in 2018.
(FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo) -- Fort Leonard is installing the post’s first electric vehicle charging stations. The stations serve an electric vehicle fleet that will eventually replace all non-tactical government-owned vehicles on post. President Biden has ordered the Department of Defense to transition its non-tactical vehicles to a 100 percent zero-emission fleet and the fort’s goal is to gradually electrify the post’s fleet of about 540 non-tactical vehicles by fiscal year 2026. The Army at the installation is working with local Laclede Electric, which will own, operate and maintain the charging stations on post for a monthly fee.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's 48th state treasurer has been sworn into office. Republican Vivek Malek (pronounced like vivica mallet) will oversee the state's bank accounts, unclaimed property, and Missouri's investments. Malek says he is a strong fiscal conservative and every dollar counts. Governor Mike Parson appointed Malek, an attorney from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood. Malek takes over for fellow Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected to serve as state auditor.
(Raymore, MO) -- An international lifestyle retail company plans to open a new fulfillment center in Missouri, creating 750 jobs. A news release from the State of Missouri says URBN’s (urban) fulfillment center will be in western Missouri’s Raymore. The company plans to use the future site for its subscription rental clothing brand for women, called Nuuly (newly). The investment has a price tag of 60-million-dollars and will span 604-thousand-square-feet. When the company plans to open the site is unknown.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Congressman Mark Alford of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District has been selected to serve on the House Armed Services and House Agriculture committees. He fills the void left by former Representative Vicky Hartzler, who served on both committees. In a social media statement, Alford says it’s an honor to serve on the two most critical committees for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. The Armed Services Committee deals with military personnel policy and military health care. The Agriculture Committee deals with federal agriculture policy and oversight of some federal agencies. Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood are located within the district that Alford covers.
(Undated) -- Severe weather has blasted through parts of the United States, including California, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Red Cross of Missouri says that 23 volunteers from across the region have stepped up to respond to the disasters. In California, 8 million Californians were affected by flood watches and winter storm warnings, in addition to several landslides as a result of heavy rain. There was major damage reported as dozens of tornadoes were reported across the states, destroying over 500 homes and causing major damage. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters and supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood.