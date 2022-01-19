(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri General Assembly has given a new congressional map the first round of approval. Tuesday afternoon’s vote was 84-to-60. K-O-L-R Television reports Missouri is one of the last states to start the redistricting process. With 2022 being a mid-term election year, lawmakers are on a deadline to get the final political boundaries set. Several amendments were offered before the final approval was given. The work took less than two hours to complete. A final vote will be taken before the map is forwarded to the Missouri Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson will deliver the 2022 State of the State address this afternoon at 3:00 p-m. He is expected to touch on the highlights of the first year of the legislative session and list his budget priorities for the coming year. The address will be given in the Missouri House Chamber. It will be live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and the State of Missouri’s Facebook page. An overflow area for people to be able to view the live-stream will be offered in a State Capitol hearing room.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The person who will head Missouri’s lead agency for expanding access to high-speed internet has been introduced. The Missouri Department of Economic Development says B-J Tanksley will be the new director for the Office of Broadband Development. Tanksley will lead the effort to implement the governor’s plan to invest more than 400 million dollars in broadband access for Missourians. D-E-D officials say expanding broadband is essential in order to connect thousands of Missourians to online health care, learning, and business opportunities.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show just how fast the omicron variant is spreading in the state. On this day last month, the seven-day rolling average for COVID cases was two-thousand-165. As of Tuesday, that number was nine-thousand-361. State officials say the is an increase of more than 330 percent. Public health officials say 62 percent of the state’s total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Less than five percent of fully-vaccinated Missourians have tested positive for the virus this month.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City man who served 43 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit is suing the company responsible for inmate medical care. Kevin Strickland’s attorney argues poor medical care while he was imprisoned left him dependent on a wheelchair. Missouri’s contracted medical provider, Corizon, is accused of preventing Strickland from getting essential medical care for an “obvious and serious medical condition.” K-M-B-C Television reports Strickland – who was released last year – says he can only stand for short periods of time.