(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith has told Mayor Quinton Lucas one of his employees attended a January 6th rally at the U-S Capitol. Smith told the mayor that person didn’t enter the Capitol building along with hundreds of supporters of President Trump. It isn’t clear if the member of Smith’s department was a police officer or a civilian worker. Mayor Lucas says all police officers have First Amendment rights, but he also says anyone who took part in law-breaking during the Capitol riot “should not wear the uniform.”
>>Weston Man Charged With Arson, Murder For Sunday House Fire
(Platte City, MO) -- Arson and murder charges have been filed against a 24-year-old Weston man for causing a fatal house fire. Anthony Fleming is accused of setting the fire between 1:00 and 2:00 a-m. Firefighters found the body of 60-year-old Timothy Darby inside the burned home. Fleming was tracked down about a mile from the home in a wooded area. Authorities say he was wearing only socks. He’s currently being held without bond in the Platte County Detention Facility. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison on each charge.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation creating a Second Amendment Preservation Act had strong support from rural Missourians during a Tuesday Senate committee hearing. Springfield G-O-P State Senator Eric Burlison presented his bill, which declares as invalid all federal laws that infringe on the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment. Several of those who testified are critical of President-Elect Joe Biden, saying he will take their Second Amendment rights away. A woman from Benton County also testified for the bill, saying she needs guns to protect herself from motorcycle gangs and meth dealers. No one testified against the bill, although some written testimony was submitted against the bill.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri senators heard testimony Tuesday at the Statehouse that suggests more there have been more bear sightings in mid-Missouri. Alex Daller of Stover traveled to the Capitol to testify for a gun bill, saying he needs guns to protect his family from bears. He testifies that a bear recently killed a horse in the Stover area and that there have been bear sightings near trails as well.
(The U-S Marshals continue their search this (Tuesday) afternoon for three jail escapees in southeast Missouri's Iron County. The Marshals Service tells Missourinet that their office continues to investigate leads with the Iron County Sheriff's Department and Missouri state troopers. A unified command post is set up at the Iron County Courthouse in Ironton. The three escapees are Tracy L. Brown, Dwight Abernathie, and Samuel Gillam. Gillam was jailed on a kidnapping charge, while Abernathie was jailed for assault and sodomy. Brown was in jail for a burglary charge. U.S. Marshals and Iron County Sheriff's deputies are being assisted by Ironton Police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pilot Knob Police, and by the U.S. Forest Service, Missouri State park rangers, and the Missouri Department of Corrections.