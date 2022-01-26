(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden says he plans to bring up redistricting for debate today (Wednesday) at the Capitol. The proposal to redraw the state’s eight U-S House districts passed through the Missouri House last week. The plan there backed by Republican legislative leaders would appear to keep that party’s six-to-two edge in the Missouri congressional delegation. Some more aggressive conservatives want to split up the western Missouri district now represented by Democrat Emanuel Cleaver and give the Republican party a seven-to-one edge. They say Democrats have made similar moves in other states.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The American Red Cross has issued its first-ever blood crisis alert. As winter presses on, the nonprofit organization says its blood supply remains at dangerously low levels. The Red Cross says it is dealing with its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. The coronavirus pandemic has slowed down donations. The crisis alert is in effect nationwide.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is suing 45 K-through-12 public school districts around the state for “illegally enforcing mask mandates”. All of Missouri’s charter schools have mask requirements but they are not being sued. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for U-S Senate, cites a recent Cole County Court ruling he says does not give school districts the authority to impose public health orders. Melissa Randol, with the Missouri School Boards’ Association, says state statute shows a school board has control of the district it represents.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Department of Conservation says Missouri turkey hunters can apply for spring managed hunts starting in February. The youth portion of the hunts will be held April 9th and 10th, with the regular spring season starting April 18th and running through May 8th. Application procedures are outlined on the M-D-C website. Drawing results will be posted in mid-March.
[Website: mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-spring-managed-hunts]
(Lebanon, MO) -- Plans by the Ice Cream Factory to buy property, then invest nine million dollars in a new manufacturing plant in Lebanon have been announced. The Eldon-based company plans to locate its new facility inside the former Mid-Am Dairy building. There would be a retail component to the operation. A ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for early March with the construction expected to be completed by the summer of 2023. Company officials say the new location should create 130 jobs over the next five years.