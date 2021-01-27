(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of the Missouri Senate are being asked to approve a bill that would permit the use of deadly force against protesters who are on private property. The legislation would also give immunity to people who run over protesters who are blocking traffic. It would make blocking traffic during a demonstration a felony. Republican supporters of the bill say blocking traffic can be dangerous if it keeps ambulances or police from responding to emergencies. Activists say passage of the measure would encourage vigilantes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor will outline his legislative priorities and budget blueprint this (Wednesday) afternoon in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson will deliver his State of the State Address at 3:00 p-m before a joint session of the Legislature. The governor could address Medicaid expansion implementation during his speech. Medicaid is a federal and state program that assists with medical costs for residents with limited incomes. Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion in August. Supporters of the idea say the measure will provide healthcare to Missourians who earn less than 18-thousand dollars annually.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee heard testimony Tuesday on legislation that would establish a Second Amendment Preservation Act. Supporters say it's about protecting law-abiding citizens, while opponents say it's unconstitutional. Nixa G-O-P State Representative Jered Taylor's bill declares that all federal acts that infringe on the Second Amendment are invalid. He and St. Louis Democrat Peter Merideth clashed during the hearing, speaking over each other multiple times. It was difficult at times to hear what they were saying. Taylor's bill declares that it's the duty of the courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens. Former Boone County Circuit Judge Chris Kelly, a former lawmaker, says the bill is unconstitutional.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The U-S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Missouri ranks dead last among the 50 states for the percentage of residents who have been vaccinated. Numbers released this week reveal just under 243-thousand Missourians have received their first COVID-19 preventative shot. Idaho, Nevada, and Alabama join Missouri at the bottom of the list. While Missourians are trailing the field when it comes to getting the first shot, C-D-C data shows the state doing better than the national average when it comes to getting both shots.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri is organizing two mass coronavirus vaccination clinics for this Friday – one in northwest Missouri’s Savannah and another in northeast Missouri’s Mexico. The events will be held at the Mexico airport and the First Baptist Church parking lot in Savannah. Those eligible to get the vaccination include health care workers, long term care staff and patients, first responders, those 65 years and older, and Missourians with certain health conditions who are at risk of getting COVID-19. The Missouri National Guard is helping with the clinics and hopes to vaccinate about 2-thousand people at each location.