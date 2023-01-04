(Washington D.C. ) -- The swearing of the U-S House side of the 118th congress has taken a back seat to the selection of who will be Speaker of the House. In a slim Republican majority, Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California has not won the majority in three tries—something that has not happened in exactly 100 years. Missouri's Republican contingent has supported McCarthy in the first few votes. The House adjourned about 5:30 p.m. EST Tuesday. No one can be officially sworn in until a leader is chosen.
(Jefferson City MO) -- Andrew Bailey was sworn in Tuesday as the 44th Attorney General in the state’s history, in a ceremony held in the lobby of the Missouri Supreme Court building. He told the audience he’s ready to work as the state’s top law enforcement officer. Bailey has never held elected office – he most recently served as general counsel to Governor Mike Parson. Bailey is also an Army combat veteran who served in Iraq. He replaces former Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Tuesday, Eric Schmitt was sworn in as the next United States Senator for Missouri in 118th Congress earlier today. Schmitt said “I will continue to serve as a champion for all Missourians, to fight for the farmers, the small business owners, and Missouri parents and families, and will continue to push back on government intrusion and overreach at every step." Schmitt began his public service as an alderman in his home town of Glendale, Missouri.
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri has put to death its 133rd state prisoner and the first known openly transgender inmate in U.S. history. Amber McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The 49-year-old was behind bars for the 2003 kidnapping, rape, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. Governor Mike Parson refused to block the execution. He said, “McLaughlin is a violent criminal and Guenther’s family and loved ones deserve peace.” McLaughlin left a final written statement saying, "I am sorry for what I did. I am a loving and caring person.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Legislature begins a new session at noon today in Jefferson City. The Republican majority controls 105 of 153 seats in House and 24 of 34 seats in the Senate. Today's activities include swearing in of the newly-elected legislators, and election of House and Senate leaders. It includes the most women to ever serve in the Missouri Legislature.