(Jefferson City, MO) -- One of the top issues on the table as Missouri lawmakers return to work is drawing the new boundaries on political maps. The regular legislative session opens today (Wednesday) at noon. A proposed congressional map was released last week. Democrats were pleased because it keeps seats held by their party safe for the incumbents. Their biggest worry was that Republicans would trip to draw a map that divided the Kansas City metro area into districts safe for that party only.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- More than two dozen Missouri commodities are in the top 10 nationwide. Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the state is second in the nation for the number of farms with over 95 thousand. Missouri is also second in hay production with six-point-four million tons of hay produced and third in the nation for beef cows. The state is also fourth in the nation for rice production. Chinn says Missouri farmers and ranchers are big contributors to the state’s overall economy – reaching 90 million dollars in economic benefits in 2021.
(Lake Killarney, MO) -- Investigators with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office are looking at an alternative heat source as the possible cause of death for a couple and their infant twins Tuesday. The bodies of 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford, and their nine-month-old twins were found at about 10:00 a-m. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the official cause of death for the victims. Authorities say, for now, no foul play is suspected.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A high school math teacher from Ohio will be featured at a dinner in Jefferson City tonight (Wednesday). Douglas Frank has gained some national attention by claiming he discovered secret algorithms that were used to rig the 2020 presidential election. Organizers aren’t disclosing the location of the event due to what they call “safety reasons.” Frank’s claims have been discredited, but some Republican Party officials have been willing to meet with him. He claims Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has agreed to take up his cause if he brings a list of at least 100 phantom voters to him. A spokesperson for Ashcraft says he’s not aware of any deal with Frank.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Missouri’s two Major League Baseball teams have called off winter events for their fans. The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday the 2022 Royals Fan Fest set for later this month at the Convention Center won’t be held. Team officials pointed to continuing public health warnings and unknown restrictions on hotels and events in the future. The 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up is also off. It was originally scheduled to be held January 15th through the 17th. Fans will get a full refund. Team officials blamed the current work stoppage after the C-B-A expired.