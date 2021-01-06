(Vienna, VA) -- Officials with the police in Vienna, Virginia are offering another version of the events that occurred at U-S Senator Josh Hawley’s home in suburban Washington, D-C Monday night. Hawley says the group pounded on the door and threatened his family while he was back in Missouri. Members of the group ShutDownDC say they didn’t knock on Hawley’s door. A 50-minute video has been shared showing them writing in chalk on the sidewalk and chanting through a megaphone. Police officers say they did ask several protesters to quiet down, but no one was arrested. A spokesperson for the police says the people at the Missouri Republican’s home were “peaceful.”
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with the University of Missouri on the school’s new regenerative agriculture center. The community and private land conservation chief for the state agency, Bill White, says the focus will be on common practices like cover crops. White says that will not only help improve the quality and soil and water, but it will be a boost to the farmers’ bottom lines. He says the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for the M-D-C to get involved. It provided grant funds to get the ag center started.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A quiet St. Louis neighborhood was stunned when a body was found in a burning car. The victim in Tuesday’s fire is being listed as “John Doe” because he hasn’t been identified. Emergency responders were called to the location Tuesday at about 6:30 a-m. The initial call was for a car fire, but homicide investigators took over the case after the man’s body was discovered. Investigators haven’t said if the man was killed before the fire. One witness says the family was awakened by a loud boom. They walked around trying to make sure there wasn’t a problem with their house, then heard fire trucks arriving. They say the car started “popping” like there might be bullets inside it.
(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- A suspect with an assault-style rifle reportedly fired several shots last night outside of a Missouri State Highway Patrol building near Kansas City. A press release from Troop A Headquarters in Lee’s Summit says the suspect did not comply with troopers’ commands. Troopers shot the suspect, who has non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured. The Lee’s Summit Police Department’s bomb squad responded to a report of a suspicious package inside the suspect’s vehicle. Police haven’t said what they found and the suspect hasn’t been identified.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Authorities say a four-year-old western Missouri boy accidentally shot himself to death Sunday night. The boy’s parents told police the child, Andre Walker, found a loaded handgun inside their home and then shot himself. The child was still alive when he arrived at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, but doctors weren’t able to save his life. Several other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, including two children, but no one else was injured. No foul play is suspected.