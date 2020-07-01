(St. Louis, MO) -- If the Board of Aldermen approves a measure introduced Tuesday, the St. Louis Workhouse could be shut down in about six months. The legislation was introduced by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. The Workhouse is officially named the St. Louis Medium Security Jail. Reed says his measure would also create a program to cut the number of repeat offenders – and create a neighborhood safety fund that could be used to make areas of the city safer. The jail was built to hold 11 hundred inmates, but currently only 92 are housed there. Community activists have been pushing for it to be closed for years.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Just hours after the Nichols family gave its support, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board approved changing the name of the Nichols Fountain and Parkway. The J-C Nichols Parkway will be called the Mill Creek Parkway and a new name will be chosen for the iconic fountain at the Country Club Plaza. The push for a change has been going on for months and the family’s agreement Tuesday made it happen. Nichols developed neighborhoods in the first half of the 20th Century with covenants written to make those homes for white families only.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police are looking for a white pickup involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning. Two people were killed when they were hit by two vehicles, but the second driver stopped. Investigators say the pickup driver kept going when he hit and fatally injured 48-year-old Richard Gardner. When 52-year-old Scarlet Turner went out onto the roadway to help Gardner, she was hit by the second vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Police say that driver stopped to help. They say the white pickup would be missing a small bull bar and the passenger side mirror.
(Columbia, MO) -- A former health care executive who managed hospitals in Fulton and Sweet Springs faces fraud and money laundering charges. Jorge Perez was C-E-O of Empower H-M-S. He faces 23 federal counts. Prosecutors say he and nine other defendants used the two hospitals as “billing shells” to submit one-point-four billion dollars in fraudulent claims. Investigators say many of the tests which were submitted for reimbursement weren’t medically necessary. The total take was more than 46 million dollars.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Auditors say expanding Medicaid eligibility would cost Missouri 200 million dollars upfront, but save the state a billion dollars-a-year after that. Missouri lawmakers discussed the financial implications of an amendment expanding Medicaid at the Capitol Tuesday. Backers of the expansion say they want to help Missourians who have jobs but don’t have health insurance. The amendment would add Medicaid expansion to the state Constitution. The deciding vote will be on the primary election ballot next month.