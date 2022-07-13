(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Authorities in St. Francois County have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after a nearly newborn baby went missing. Two-week-old Aryan Shinstock is a white male, 18 inches long and weighs six pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He’s believed to be with his mother -- 29-year-old Kala Boesch, a white female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Boesch failed to make a court appearance and could be driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt. Authorities believe she and the baby could be enroute to the Lake of the Ozarks or to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
(Versailles, MO) -- Authorities in Morgan County say a Versailles woman is jailed without bond for the alleged killing of her boyfriend. Deputies were called to a property on Saturday southwest of town and found 65-year-old Dennis Seybold dead of a gunshot wound. Investigators say 57-year-old Tracia Caruso was arrested at the scene and later charged with second-degree murder.
(Fayette, MO) -- Two people from Boonville are dead after a single vehicle crash in Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car driven by 20-year-old James Dorman left Highway 124 Monday afternoon, struck a phone pole and overturned into a tree. Troopers say Dorman died in a Columbia hospital and his female passenger -- 19-year-old Ryleigh Randolph -- died at the scene.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Union Pacific train derailment is blamed for blocking at least one street in Kansas City’s East Bottoms. Officials say four tank cars went off the tracks Monday night and three ended up on their side. No one was injured during the incident.
(UNDATED) -- St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols will compete in the Home Run Derby July 18th at Dodger Stadium in L-A. This will be the fifth Home Run Derby for the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer. Pujols is an honorary pick of Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19th. Pujols moved into third place in M-L-B history with career extra base hit number one-thousand-378 in Monday’s six-to-one win over the Phillies.