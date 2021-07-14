(St. Louis, MO) -- Federal prosecutors are charging a 31-year-old Festus man with being a part of the crowd that stormed the U-S Capitol January 6th. Joshua David Dressel appeared by video conference Tuesday afternoon in the court of U-S District Judge Noelle Collins in St. Louis. He faces four federal misdemeanor charges. Dressel is the 11th person from Missouri to face charges in connection with the siege carried out by followers of Donald Trump who hoped to overturn the results of the November presidential election. So far, more than 530 people face charges.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri families will begin receiving the first monthly payment of the advanced Child Tax Credit Thursday. Thirty-nine million American families are eligible because they have children under the age of 17. The tax credit is part of the one-point-nine trillion-dollar American Rescue Plan signed into law in March. The payment is an advance of half of their 2021 tax credits split into six monthly payments from now through December. Households getting the full benefit will receive 300 dollars a month for children under six years old and 250 for those between six and 17 years of age.
(Moberly, MO) -- Relatives of the man shot in Moberly last week say he wasn’t a drug dealer. Forty-nine-year-old Michell Nickerson was wounded Thursday and died later at a hospital. The admitted shooter says he missed Nickerson with his first shot but hit him in the head with the second. Jerry Fitzwater tells police Nickerson was selling drugs to children in his Moberly neighborhood and he decided to take matters into his own hands. Nickerson’s sister says the victim didn’t live there, was only working on his truck in her driveway, and definitely wasn’t a drug dealer. The Randolph County prosecutor says she will add a murder charge to the list against Fitzwater by the end of this week.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Boone County judge has given his approval to a settlement agreement between the family of a man who was shot to death and the company providing security for a Waffle House restaurant. The incident happened on New Year’s Day 2018. A security guard at the Columbia restaurant shot Anthony Warren after a fight broke out. Warren was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the fight. His family argued the security guard was incompetent. The judge approved the agreement Monday, but details haven’t been released.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for using excessive force against a colleague. Thirty-four-year-old Randy Hays thought the victim was a protester when he attacked. Hays had entered a guilty plea in November 2019. He learned his fate during a Tuesday federal court appearance in St. Louis. A co-defendant, Bailey Colletta, pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal grand jury that was investigating the assault. She was be sentenced Thursday. Two other co-defendants are awaiting sentencing or trial.