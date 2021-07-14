Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.