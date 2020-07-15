(St. Louis, MO) -- Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was among the people rushing to help two gunshot victims Monday evening at a busy St. Louis intersection. Twenty-one-year-old Omar Harris and 20-year-old Arie Bagsby were shot multiple times and died. The father of one of the victims says he thinks it was a case of mistaken identity. Greitens says he was having dinner with a friend at the time and they both ran to help the victims. His friend started C-P-R on one and Greitens says he performed a tourniquet on the other.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The recommendation to hire a Colorado company for concrete work at the new K-C-I terminal has some Kansas City companies complaining the developer isn’t hiring locally. Questions about whether Kansas City workers are being included in the billion-dollar project have been asked. Local businesses say they don’t believe the developer is meeting the required 35-percent threshold for women and minority-owned subcontractors. The developer, Edgemoor, says it has worked with 100 local women and minority-owned companies. The contract hasn’t been officially awarded yet.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The F-B-I is investigating reports of threats being made against the Cole County Commission after it decided to buy ambulances from a Canadian company. Commission members say they are saving 17 thousand dollars per ambulance with that decision, rejecting the bid from a local company. The county’s E-M-S chief also picked the cheaper option. Investigators say the threats weren’t physical, just directed toward businesses. The local company, Osage Industries, is owned by the brother of Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. The threats haven’t been directly connected to Osage Industries. One commissioner says the callers were trying to bully them.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Sam Graves says he expects to see another economic stimulus bill as taxpayers and businesses struggle during the coronavirus pandemic. The Missouri Republican says any additional help from Washington needs to be more focused. Graves was interviewed on K-F-E-Q Radio in St. Joseph. He says Congress has passed several stimulus packages and spent trillions and trillions of dollars. Graves says, “That can’t go on forever.” He expects more stimulus money to be approved by late summer.
(Mountain Grove, MO) -- Authorities in Texas County say they have a man in custody who tried to drive his vehicle into a building last week. Investigators think 34-year-old Joseph V. Ross was intoxicated when he was yelling and arguing with other customers Friday. He was told to leave and he went outside, got into his Ford truck, driving it over the sidewalk and hitting the building. Ross has been charged with assault and driving while intoxicated. The Mountain Grove man has been held in the Texas County Jail on a half-million-dollar bond.