(North Kansas City, MO) -- North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez has died after being shot at a traffic stop in Clay County. An emotional North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong spoke to the press Tuesday afternoon, repeatedly saying “it’s a tragic day.” Mayor Delong said the whole North Kansas City community stands behind their police force and that they will be there for the Vasquez family. Vasquez was fatally shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. The suspect turned himself in to police in Kansas City after a Blue Alert was issued.
(St. Louis, MO) – There WON’T be any debates between the three Democrats running for the U-S Senate in Missouri. A St. Louis T-V station pulled the plug on a scheduled debate after one candidate did not respond to multiple requests to appear. Trudy Busch Valentine says she would gladly debate Missouri’s eventual Republican nominee one-on-one because they are “so opposite” but she’s not interested in getting into a fight with her NINE Democratic opponents. The most visible of those opponents have been Marine veteran and attorney Lucas Kunce and real estate broker Spencer Toder.
(Rogersville, MO) – A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting near Rogersville in southwest Missouri. Greene County sheriff’s deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound lying in a front yard overnight Monday. They say 20-year-old Laterrian Jarman was taken to the hospital where he died. Investigators say there’s no threat to the public.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Today (Wednesday) is the last day you can request a mail-in absentee ballot to vote in Missouri’s August Second primary election. To request a ballot, you can go to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. To vote absentee in-person, go to your local election authority’s office. You can vote absentee in-person through Five P-M on August First. Due to mail delays, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft strongly encourages voters to cast an absentee ballot in person.
(Los Angeles, CA) -- The Show-Me State was well-represented at last night’s (Tuesday) M-L-B All-Star game in Los Angeles. St. Louis Cardinals teammates Albert Pujols, Miles Mikolas, Paul Goldschmidt, and Ryan Helsley all played for the National League team. Nolan Arenado was also named to the N-L Team but had to sit out with a sore back. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi was the only Kansas City Royals player there, but he was on the winning side as the American League beat the National League three-to-two.