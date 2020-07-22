(Jefferson City, MO) -- People who want to vote by mail in the August Missouri primary need to take action today (Wednesday) if they haven’t applied for an absentee ballot yet. The deadline to deliver that application to their county clerk is 5:00 p-m – two weeks before the election. The time is needed so the ballot can be mailed to the registered voter, then returned to the clerk before the 7:00 p-m deadline on election night. You can also find an application at the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, but it still has to be at the county clerk’s office today. Voters are being warned to avoid using a third-party website to fill out applications since that is actually against the law.
(Belton, MO) -- The opening of an 800-thousand square-foot fulfillment center in Belton means more than 12 hundred new jobs to the area just south of Kansas City. The announcement by online pet food company Chewy was made Tuesday. The state of Missouri worked with regional partners to bring the center to Cass County. Chewy operates out of more than 15 locations across the country. It says its new operation in western Missouri will be one of the largest fulfillment centers is operates.
(Kansas City, MO). -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has joined five other U-S mayors in condemning the use of federal officers to help with recent nationwide protests. They have sent a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to immediately investigate the Trump Administration for alleged violations of constitutional protections and tenets of federalism. Lucas says the tactic is “wholly inconsistent with our system of democracy and our most basic values,” particularly the involvement of unidentified Homeland Security forces. The letter says sending federal law enforcement for political purposes amplifies a false and divisive rhetoric and creates an environment of fear and mistrust.
(Albany, NY). -- Missouri has been added to a list of 31 states required to quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The quarantine list aims to fight the spread of COVID-19. It involves states with a seven-day rolling average of positive tests exceeding 10 percent, or if the number of positive cases exceeds 10 per 100 thousand residents. Over the past few weeks, Missouri has averaged a daily increase of several hundred.
(Independence, MO) -- The anniversary of a bold move by Missourian and former President Harry Truman is coming up this weekend. Many thought it would keep him from keeping his position. On July 26th, 1948, Truman ordered the desegregation of the U-S military. Truman’s executive order bypassed Congress and was issued just three months before the 1948 election. It cost him votes in the southern U-S. Although Truman’s order eventually got watered down, it laid the groundwork for the Civil Rights Act 16 years later. Truman won that election in an upset, beating Republican Thomas Dewey by two million votes.