(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis area is officially in a state of emergency. Historic and intense rainfall moved through that part of our state Tuesday morning, bringing some flash flooding. One person was killed after the person’s car was inundated by floodwaters on a St. Louis street. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch says this weather event was made up of a series of storms that passed through the St. Louis area, prompting them to issue their first-ever flash-flood EMERGENCY warning. The heavy rains also forced the closure of the Gateway Arch Tuesday and cause a partial roof collapse of a distribution building at the St. Louis Zoo.
(O’Fallon, MO) -- Police in O’Fallon needs the public’s help in searching for a missing 91-year-old man with dementia. Layne Mohr drove away from his home around Four P-M Tuesday and his car was last seen in Wentzville heading north on Wentzville Parkway. He’s a white male, six feet tall, 235 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was driving a burgundy 2014 G-M-C Acadia with Missouri plates. Anyone with information is asked to contact the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri schools are prepping to open their doors for another school year -- and about 700 K-through-12 public school teaching positions have yet to be filled. A 23-member statewide commission just wrapped up another meeting about ways to recruit more educators and keep them in the profession long-term. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri teachers have been leaving the field at an alarming rate -- even before the pandemic. She says, “about 50 percent of our teachers leave within the first five years.” The commission hopes to have recommendations ready as early as September to present to the Missouri Board of Education in October and prep them for the next legislative session in January.
(Foristell, MO) -- A state-of-the-art beef processing plant will break ground next month in Missouri, creating about 13-hundred jobs. American Foods Group says its 450-million-dollar slaughterhouse will be located in eastern Missouri’s Warren County. The 500-thousand-square-foot site will have the capacity to process 24-hundred head of beef daily. The slaughterhouse, near Foristell, is expected to be open for business in the second or third quarter of 2024.
(UNDATED) -- Nobody won last night’s (Tuesday’s) 830-million-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, meaning the new jackpot is now just over one BILLION dollars. The one-time cash payout for the new jackpot is more than 602 million dollars. The odds are staggering -- you’re more likely to become an astronaut, get struck by lightning, or win an Olympic gold medal.