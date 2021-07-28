(Lenexa, KS) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has announced settlements with three companies that generated hazardous waste in violation of federal rules. Two of the companies are in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. Fuchs Lubricants of Kansas City, Kansas was fined 255 thousand dollars and United Industries of Vinita Park, Missouri was fined 95 thousand. The companies have agreed as part of the settlements to take the necessary steps to return their facilities to compliance.
(Knob Lick, MO) -- The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a chaperone at the S-Bar-F Scout Ranch at Camp Gamble. David Nelson is accused of secretly hiding cameras in bathrooms and showers at the summer camp. The cameras were found last Friday and Nelson was taken into custody. So far, six boys have been identified as victims, but county detectives say they suspect there could be more. Nelson has been charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy and six counts of promoting child pornography. He’s being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a cash-only bond of a half-million dollars.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state Labor Department has begun mailing notices to Missourians eligible to apply to have their overpayments of unemployment benefits forgiven. During a legislative hearing this year, the state testified about 46 thousand Missourians were given too much in jobless aid – totaling more than 150 million dollars in 2020. The provision applies to overpayments for the weeks ending February 8th, 2020 through June 12th, 2021, under certain federal pandemic programs. Extra payments from regular state unemployment insurance, Extended Benefits, and claimant fraud are not eligible. The state will resume collection activities in August for any overpayment that is not eligible.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate interim committee that's conducting an extensive study of Missouri's Medicaid program will hold its second hearing next Wednesday, August 4th at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Committee Chairman State Senator Bill White says the committee will hear public testimony regarding state funding of family planning centers affiliated with abortion providers. The Joplin Republican describes Missouri as a pro-life state and says he wants to give you an opportunity to voice your opinion on whether Missouri should continue to allow tax dollars to go toward abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. Public testimony will be limited to five minutes for individuals, depending on how many people ask to speak.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is one of three Republican senators asking the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe-v-Wade. Hawley joined U-S senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah in filing a brief Monday with the nation’s highest court. They argue the 1973 decision that made abortions legal should be tossed out. If that happened, several states would be able to enact previously blocked abortion rules. The U-S Supreme Court hasn’t indicated yet if it will hear arguments on the brief.