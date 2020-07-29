(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri System estimates it will save 10 million dollars by combining the positions of system president and chancellor for the Columbia campus. U-M President Mun Choi has been serving as the interim chancellor since late March. The system’s board of curators voted unanimously to make the move at a special meeting Tuesday. Choi told board members – for this to work, chancellors at campuses in Rolla, Kansas City and St. Louis will have to take on higher leadership roles. The system’s effectiveness will be evaluated in four months.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The top Democrat in the Missouri House is calling for legislation to utilize unused funds from the Victims of Crime Act to support programs for gun violence survivors. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield and other Democrats are calling on Governor Parson to utilize four million of Missouri's average annual V-O-C-A funding. The money would provide assistance to eligible community-based gun violence intervention groups. Quade says while the V-O-C-A funds directly assist crime victims, they also work to mitigate violent gun crimes from happening in the future.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- One of the most vocal opponents of Missouri's August Medicaid expansion ballot measure is Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman. The Cosby Republican tells Capitol reporters that Amendment Two doesn't provide any new revenues to pay for Medicaid expansion. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and other Medicaid expansion supporters say Amendment Two will create 16-thousand new jobs annually during its first five years while increasing personal income by one-point-one billion annually. The Chamber says that 90 percent of those jobs will pay more than $15 an hour.
(Fulton, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a 205-thousand-dollar cleanup contract for a contaminated site in Fulton. The Westminster Reclamation Project is at the location of an abandoned coal and clay mining site. The work will reclaim a 300-foot-long high wall that is actively slumping. Then, a waterbody will be backfilled to make the central Missouri area safe. Staff members with the D-N-R’s Land Reclamation Program will work with landowners and contractors to make sure the adverse effects of the mining are limited.
(Columbia, MO) -- A central Missouri airport is part of a 273-million-dollar federal grant program for airport safety and infrastructure. A runway will be extended at Columbia Regional Airport at a cost of nine-point-nine million dollars. The F-A-A is distributing the money to airports in 41 states. U-S Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao has said the program will “strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities.” No local funds will be spent on the dozens of projects. The 242 million from the federal Airport Improvement Program and 31 million from the CARES Act will cover all expenses.