(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri taxpayers could be in store for a tax cut beginning in January. Governor Mike Parson has vetoed a proposed tax rebate for some taxpayers and plans to instead call a special session sometime this year to have lawmakers work on reducing the income tax rate to about four-point-seven or four-point-eight percent. State House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, a fellow Republican from southwest Missouri’s Carthage, led the charge on the proposed tax rebate the governor vetoed. Smith says he agrees with the governor’s concerns that his proposed rebate would have left out some earners, and that there was discussion of an overall cut to the tax rate during this year’s regular session.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The U-S Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe versus Wade abortion ruling has created some confusion about whether Missouri’s abortion ban has changed access to birth control. Last week, St. Luke’s Health System in the Kansas City area temporarily stopped providing emergency contraceptives out of concerns that it might put its doctors at risk of criminal prosecution. Governor Mike Parson was asked if there are plans to issue further clarification, to which he said, “nothing has changed in the state of Missouri prior to that decision or after that decision -- there has been absolutely no changes whatsoever on contraceptives and that’s as simple as I can make it.”
(UNDATED) -- Abortion rights supporters in Missouri used the Fourth of July to protest the recent U-S Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe-V-Wade and the state’s ban on most abortions. Hundreds marched through downtown St. Louis Monday in the middle of events at Fair St. Louis. Activists rallied at the State Capitol during Jefferson City’s Salute to America Event, chanting “my body, my choice!” Thousands attended a “We Are Not Free” rally and march in Kansas City.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Wednesday is the deadline to register to vote in Missouri’s Republican and Democratic August primaries. Once you’re registered, you can wait until the August Second primary date to vote or vote by absentee ballot. The Missouri Secretary of State’s website has information about your polling location, allows you to request an absentee ballot and register to vote. Missouri residents WON’T have to show a photo I-D in order to vote on August Second, but one WILL be required in November pending any lawsuits intended to stop the new law.
(Springfield, MO) -- Hot stuff again today in Missouri. Dangerous heat is expected for much of this week, with the heat index topping out around 115 degrees, depending on which part of Missouri you are in. If you need a place to cool off, Missouri has more than 500 cooling centers. You can search “Missouri cooling centers” online to find one near you. The National Weather Service in Springfield says heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths most year.