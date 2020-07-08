(Corinth, MS) -- Authorities in northeastern Mississippi have arrested a Missouri man during a traffic stop in Alcorn. Forty-four-year-old Tony Lanier Senior of Cooter, Missouri was suspected of kidnapping a woman and her 10-month-old daughter in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee last month. Investigators accuse Lanier of forcibly taking the baby, Braelee Rayne Trapp. Friends say he is the child’s father, though that hasn’t been confirmed. The baby is said to be safe.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing four southwest Missouri timeshare exit companies and the person who oversees them for allegedly not living up to their end of the deal with some customers. The lawsuit targets Brian Scroggs, along with companies Vacation Consulting Services, V-C-S Communications, The Transfer Group and Real Travel, all of Springfield. It alleges that the companies charged customers hefty prices with the promise to either transfer of end consumer timeshare interests within one year or the companies would buy out the interests themselves.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The governor is urging all Missourians to stand up for law enforcement officers after two Kansas City Police officers were shot in separate incidents last Thursday. Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters one of the officers suffered a critical wound to his head and remains hospitalized at Truman Medical Center. Parson visited the officer's family at the hospital this week. Governor Parson says police officers feel "beaten down" now, from every angle. He plans to call a special session about the issue of violent crime later this year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- American and state flags at every Missouri firehouse are being flown at half-staff today (Wednesday) to honor a firefighter from DeSoto who died while battling a structure fire. Governor Mike Parson has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Jefferson County, in honor of DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Ronald Wehlage (pronounced WAY-lidge) Jr. The governor's office says the 40-year-old Wehlage battled a structure fire June 28th and died two days later, following a medical emergency. His death is considered to be in the line of duty, according to the governor. As fire marshal, Mr. Wehlage was responsible for the district's fire safety education.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Three Missouri public universities no longer require incoming students to submit A-C-T or S-A-T test scores for admission. Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau actually made the change a year ago to deal with falling enrollment. Missouri State University in Springfield and the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg are also adopting more lenient admissions standards. Truman State University and the University of Missouri-Columbia still expect to see a standardized test score before admitting a student. The National Center for Fair and Open Testing reports more than half of all four-year colleges and universities in the U-S no longer require that.