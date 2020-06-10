(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has rejected a request to have a Medicaid expansion court case transferred to the high court. The decision ends an attempt by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity to get the issue kicked off the August primary election ballot. The organization, along with United for Missouri, filed lawsuits contending the measure unconstitutionally requires the state to spend money without providing a revenue stream to pay for it. Healthcare for Missouri’s plan would let Missourians earning up to 18 thousand dollars annually qualify for state-funded health insurance – increasing the state’s Medicaid rolls by about 230 thousand.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley wants a civil rights investigation launched because he says state officials have “blatantly violated the First Amendment rights of religious Americans.” The Missouri Republican goes on to say states have imposed “extraordinarily strict caps” on religious gatherings, even as they allow thousands to gather closely in protests. Hawley has sent a letter to U-S Attorney General William Barr asking him to start an investigation into possible First Amendment violations for states giving preference to one form of free speech or gathering over another. Hawley goes on to say Americans have the right to protest peacefully and millions are rightly angry about the death of George Floyd.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté in western Missouri said he plans to lobby for a statewide registry to identify police officers who have been terminated for misconduct or abuse of power. On Twitter, he says the community is asking for increased accountability and now is the perfect time to not only talk about it, but take action. St. Louis Congressman Lacy Clay and a chorus of other lawmakers in Washington are proposing sweeping legislation that would also create a national database, among other things.
(Eureka, MO) -- There will be some big changes, but the rides at Six Flags-St. Louis will start rolling again later this month. Members and season pass holders will be admitted June 22nd through the 25th, then the park will be open to the public after that. Guests will be required to make reservations for a specific date and time – and everyone will have to wear masks while they are in the park. The exception would be water rides. An opening date for Six Flags-Hurricane Harbor will be announced later.
(Springfield, MO) -- The National Rifle Association will hold its 149th annual meeting in Springfield this September. The Meeting of Members will be held at the Springfield Expo Center. It was originally scheduled for April in Nashville but was put off by the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of attendees mean big bucks for the struggling local economy. The gathering is set for September 5th.