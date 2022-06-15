(St. Louis, MO) -- Another scorcher today throughout most of Missouri. The National Weather Service in Kansas City describes the current weather as a hot dog’s breath or a blast furnace. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from the St. Louis area down through most of Southeast Missouri, and in the northeast corner of the state. A Heat Advisory is also underway today for almost all of northern Missouri and portions of east-central Missouri. The southwestern fourth of Missouri is under a hazardous weather outlook.
(Washington, DC) -- The Navy plans to decommission the U-S-S St. Louis and eight other littoral combat ships in 2023. Admiral Michael Gilday told members during a House Armed Forces subcommittee meeting that the Navy is thinking about selling the ships or possibly giving them away to smaller countries. The U-S-S St. Louis officially joined the Navy’s fleet in August 2020. A report by “Task & Purpose” said the ships have been hobbled by a design flaw that limits their speed and makes them unsuitable for anti-submarine warfare. The ships cost about 450-million dollars each to build.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Hannibal man will serve eight years in federal prison for stealing firearms from a farm supply store and selling a gun to an undercover agent. The judge also ordered 29-year-old Dalton Culp to repay more than five-thousand dollars to the Farm and Home Supply store in Hannibal. Prosecutors say Culp and others stole seven guns from the store on June 26th, 2020. An undercover agent later bought a nine-millimeter pistol from Culp. His cousin was sentenced to 21 months on firearms charges.
(Rolla, MO) -- Researchers at Missouri S-and-T are developing infrastructure for smart and connected farms. The goal is to help communities better respond to ag production threats. Professor Sajal Das says they’re developing a communication infrastructure using drones and Wi-Fi-enabled farm machinery to monitor large areas of land and improve real time data collection. The network can monitor water, pesticide, and fertilizer needs, saving farmers time and money by informing them which section of land needs additional irrigation or suffers from pests. The research area covers 50 square miles in Iowa and includes ten corn and soybean farms. Missouri S & T is partnering on the project with Iowa State University, Mizzou, and Kentucky.
(Mexico, MO) -- The Miss Missouri contest gets underway this week. Twenty-four young women are competing for the title -- and the chance to represent Missouri on a national stage at the Miss America contest. Missouri’s annual competition begins today (Wednesday) in central Missouri’s Mexico. It wraps up Saturday evening.