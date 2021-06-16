(Kansas City, MO) -- A Jackson County judge has found a man charged with killing six people isn’t competent to stand trial. Twenty-six-year-old Fredrick Scott faces six counts of first-degree murder in the incidents in 2016 and 2017. He’s accused of shooting 57-year-old Steven Gibbons, 54-year-old John Palmer, 67-year-old David Lenox, 57-year-old Timothy Rice, 61-year-old Michael Darby, and 64-year-old Karen Hermeyer to death while they were on city hiking and biking trails. Scott was arrested four years ago. His mental fitness will be re-evaluated in August.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The author of Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act says he expects legal challenges. The governor signed the legislation over the weekend that says police departments can be fined for violating someone’s Second Amendment rights. The Act voids federal gun laws and allows a person to sue a police department for up to 50-thousand dollars if an officer infringes on those rights. State Representative Jered Taylor’s bill was one of the more controversial ones passed by the Missouri General Assembly during the regular legislative session. Taylor says people think the new law is somehow violating the supremacy clause of the U-S Constitution, but he says it isn’t.
(Osage Beach, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a boat explosion injured six people at the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. Three of the six were juveniles. Investigators say the Searay Sun Deck was tied up at a dock when a mechanical problem resulted in a fuel-related fire. Four of the injured people were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, but two had to be airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. No names have been released.
(Fenton, MO) -- Hundreds of workers and former workers who are returning to the job shared lunch Tuesday at the Fenton headquarters of Maritz Holdings, Incorporation. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the business to lay off a thousand local employees last year. Now, Maritz is hiring hundreds as part of its rebuilding effort. It contracts with large corporations to provide employee incentives, corporate travel and events, and loyalty programs. Its revenue dropped 80-percent, nearly overnight. Now, customers are clamoring for the services again. Company officials say former employees make up 94 percent of the new hires.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that prohibits local COVID-19 vaccine passports in Missouri has been signed into law by Governor Parson. The governor signed the legislation from House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann of O'Fallon, on the Capitol lawn in Jefferson City today (Tuesday). Under the bill, cities and political subdivisions could only issue public health orders that directly or indirectly restrict access to businesses, churches, or schools for 30 calendar days in a 180-day period, when the governor has declared a state of emergency.