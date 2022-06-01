(Springfield, MO) -- A Missouri bank robber who was identified when his picture made the Springfield T-V news has pleaded guilty. Charles Edgar King used a note that read, “I have a gun…this is a robbery” to steal nearly nine thousand dollars. The surveillance cameras at the Springfield bank got such good quality images that a cross tattoo on his finger could be seen. They didn’t really need it -- when the 57-year-old’s picture was shown on the news, King’s former probation officer recognized him and called the F-B-I. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Eleven people died in traffic crashes on Missouri’s roads and one person drowned over the Memorial Day weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s report includes information from last Friday through Memorial Day. Four of the deaths were motorcycle drivers who were not wearing helmets. On another note, at the Lake of the Ozarks, two teens and an adult were hurt when a boat was traveling too fast for conditions, causing the vessel to overturn.
(UNDATED) -- Although it was long overdue, Missouri is not the last state to come up with a new congressional map. New Hampshire finalized its map Tuesday, so now all 50 have new maps in place for the 2022 election, according to Five-Thirty-Eight-dot-com. Some are being challenged in court on illegal gerrymandering suspicions.
(Sedalia, MO) -- KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four Tops. The group’s first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving,” made the now Hall of Famers stars in the 60s. The bands are set to perform August 19th on the “Buckets of Fun” 2022 State Fair Grandstand stage in Sedalia.
(Washington, DC) -- The country’s spelling whiz kids have their game faces on for the national spelling bee. The annual American tradition is underway in Washington, D-C with eight Missouri students competing in Tuesday’s preliminaries. Antonia Antov, of west-central Missouri’s Peculiar, is one of three Missouri students who advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals round, after correctly spelling “additory.” The other Missouri spellers advancing to Wednesday’s quarterfinals are from Columbia and St. Charles.