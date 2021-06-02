(Jefferson City, MO) -- An annual statewide report shows the number of people pulled over and then arrested in Missouri dropped significantly in 2020 but racial inequalities continue. The pullover rate declining by 24-percent and the arrest rate declining by 40-percent are very likely due to the pandemic. However, Black drivers were 71-percent more likely to be pulled over than white drivers and 25-percent more likely to be arrested . Those percentages improved from 2019 when Black drivers were 95-percent more likely to be pulled over by Missouri law enforcement and 36-percent more likely to be arrested. The report is compiled by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- The Missouri Supreme Court has struck down a state law about public labor unions. The ruling involves a 2018 Missouri law requiring public employee unions to get annual written permission to deduct union fees from workers’ paychecks. In the five-to-two ruling, the state’s highest court says the law, known as “paycheck protection” by backers or “paycheck deception” by opponents, violates equal protection rights. It says unions representing law enforcement, firefighters, ambulance workers, Department of Corrections employees, doctors, and nurses were exempt, treating them differently than teachers and other public employees. The court said the entire law had to be tossed out because the exemptions were woven throughout.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bill awaiting action by Governor Parson would crack down on drivers with a commercial vehicle license who are convicted of human trafficking. State Representative Becky Ruth of eastern Missouri’s Festus sponsored the bill. She says drivers with a C-D-L license are often involved in sex trafficking. If convicted of sex trafficking with a commercial vehicle, the driver would lose their C-D-L for life. The bill also penalizes people with a C-D-L that drive their commercial vehicles and are caught on drugs, alcohol, and other substances, or having controlled substances.
(Huntsville, MO). -- The recent increase in the rain around Missouri is expected to impact fishing. Randolph County Conservation Agent Zack Barnes says the rain has not done anglers any favors at some Missouri lakes. At the end of the day, he says getting out on the water and having fun is what it’s all about. Barnes suggests making sure your boat has all of the required safety equipment, including life jackets for everyone on board.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- Missouri’s governor says there’s no guarantee that he’ll call a special session for the high-profile federal reimbursement allowance issue. F-R-A is a key funding mechanism for Missouri Medicaid. While the Missouri House approved an extension this year, the Senate did not, due to a legislative dispute over abortion. During a Friday interview in his Capitol office, Governor Mike Parson says it's problematic. The governor says because lawmakers didn't approve the extension, he'll have to “go down the restriction route.” Governor Parson says that there's no legislative agreement on the F-R-A.