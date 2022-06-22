(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri’s absentee ballot voting period is now underway. Anyone who’s going to be out of town on August Second can go to their local election authority to request a ballot. Voters who are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, incarcerated, seeking religious exemptions, or are working at the polls on Election Day can also request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. If you’re mailing in your ballot, Missouri law requires that applications for absentee ballots be received by Five P-M on the second Wednesday prior to Election Day. The deadline for absentee voting IN PERSON is Five P-M the day before the election.
(Sullivan, MO) -- Missouri U-S Senate candidate Dave Schatz has launched a statewide “Return to Reaganism” tour in response to a controversial campaign video released by fellow Republican Eric Greitens. Schatz, of eastern Missouri’s Sullivan, says the nonsense has to stop and that “too many politicians (are) more focused on getting attention than getting results. In the video, Greitens is with a group of masked men armed with military weapons and tactical gear. He says they are going RINO hunting, an acronym for “Republican In Name Only.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The 2022 Show-Me State Air Show has been canceled. Organizers say they weren’t able to reach the fundraising goal for the event, which was scheduled in August at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. A sponsorship drive is underway for next year’s Show Me State Air Show.
(Columbia, MO) -- In eight years, more than one-point-eight million Missourians will be 60 years old or older, according to data from the U-S Census Bureau and the state’s health department. Researchers at the University of Missouri say they’re working on ways to help older adults live as independently as possible. Interim dean of the M-U Sinclair School of Nursing, Lori Popejoy says it’s important that adult children who help take care of their aging parents catch even the slight changes -- such as a “shuffling gait” or worsening symptoms of any diseases or illnesses they may have. The research involved eight years of health data from 2011 to 2019, and included more than 190 residents at a senior living facility in Columbia.
(Columbia, MO) -- After being grounded for two years for COVID safety, veterans’ honor flights are back in service. Shelley Becker handles community relations for the Central Missouri Honor Flights chapter. Their most recent flight returned late Monday night from a tour of military monuments in Washington D-C. Becker says there were 90 veterans on this flight, made up of Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. She also says the welcome home from the trip is an emotional one for the veterans -- especially those who served in Vietnam. There are seven honor flight chapters that serve Missouri -- for more info visit Honor-flight-dot-org.