(Undated) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is one of 15 Republican governors who have written a letter seeking the release of U-S Census data. The communication with the U-S Department of Commerce says further delays will hurt efforts to redraw congressional and legislative districts. The governors tell Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo they recognize the difficulties completing the count during the coronavirus pandemic. The release of the data has been postponed until the middle of August. The governors say the delay puts their states in a situation making it nearly impossible to redraw the district boundary lines and get the job done before the 2022 election cycle.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph has been charged with the beating death of another prison. Forty-one-year-old Akwasi Sawyer faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Sawyer is accused of attacking 44-year-old Christopher Balducci inside their cell last October. Balducci died about a month later. Sawyer was serving a 19-year sentence for multiple counts of resisting and interfering with a felony arrest, plus felony drug possession at the time of the attack.
(Branson, MO) -- An 11-year-old Tennessee boy who was injured on a roller coaster in Branson could wind up losing his legs. Aalondo Perry was hurt Sunday when he fell while getting off the Branson Coaster and was trapped under the rails for 90 minutes. His grandmother says the boy’s legs and one arm were crushed. He has been hospitalized with severe injuries. The Missouri Divison of Fire Safety is investigating the accident. The grandmother says doctors are concerned they might not be able to save his legs. The boy is visually impaired and that may have contributed to the accident.
(Van Buren, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 82-year-old California man drowned over the weekend when his canoe capsized on the Current River. David Robles of Los Angeles died Saturday. Witnesses say a strong current pushed his canoe into a root wad, the canoe capsized, and he was caught in the roots. A root wad is basically the exposed roots of dead trees used to stabilize riverbanks and create habitats for fish. The Missouri Department of Conservation and the U-S National Park Service are working with the Highway Patrol on the investigation.
(De Soto, MO) -- Authorities in Jefferson County are leading the investigation into a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday morning in De Soto. A De Soto police officer was involved. Jefferson County Sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell (pronounced like missile) says De Soto officers encountered 37-year-old Noah Sharp while responding to a domestic disturbance. Bissell says the Sharp emerged from the home, drew a gun, and allegedly starting shooting at the officers. Bissell says two officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who ran away before collapsing. He died later.