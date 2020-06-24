(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem was wrong to dismiss a case concerning absentee voting. The justices have sent the case back for further review. It had been basically on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Civil rights groups had filed suit to ensure all Missouri voters could cast absentee ballots in the upcoming elections without needing to have those ballots notarized. A new state law allowed people considered to be at-risk for coronavirus to vote absentee without needing to have their ballot notarized – for this year only.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A central Missouri man has entered a guilty plea to two counts of first-degree murder. Brandon J. Rapier will get two life prison terms when he is sentenced. In September 2014, Rapier went to his former girlfriend’s house and confronted her current boyfriend. Micah Hall was stabbed several times, then Rapier also killed Ciera Kolb. Investigators say he had been harassing the couple in the days before the attack.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State officials say the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has paid more than two billion dollars in unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Anna Hui says initial unemployment claims have dropped from about 100 thousand in late March to about 20 thousand earlier this month. The state Department of Economic Development says Missouri's May unemployment rate was 10-point-one percent. While that is an improvement from April's 10-point-two percent rate, D-E-D notes it's three times higher than the rate for May last year.
(Sedalia, MO) -- An investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says restaurant surveillance video shows a deputy shooting a woman to death in Sedalia earlier this month. Twenty-five-year-old Hannah Fizer was pulled over for speeding and careless driving June 13th. The video shows her moving around in her car before the deputy opened fire. Fizer was white and so is the deputy who killed her. The investigators say it’s possible Fizer’s cell phone also contains video of the fatal interaction.
(Branson, MO) -- Several people living in Branson brought their concerns about a controversial business to the Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday. They were saying Dixie Outfitters shouldn’t be allowed to do business in the main tourist area. Some said the store that sells confederate flag merchandise could even be hurting nearby businesses. One woman says a town like Branson that tries to promote a family-friendly image shouldn’t support a store that bases its business “on hate speech.” Dixie Outfitters calls itself a “southern heritage store.”