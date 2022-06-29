(Mendon, MO) -- The death toll has increased to four from an Amtrak crash Monday afternoon in Missouri. The train slammed into a dump truck near northern Missouri’s Mendon -- causing most of the train cars to slide off the tracks. The state Highway Patrol says about 150 people were taken from the scene to 10 area hospitals for treatment of injuries that ranged from minor to serious. Amtrak says there were roughly 275 passengers and 12 crew members aboard. The Southwest Chief Train Four was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
(Springfield, MO) -- Guilty is the verdict handed down in the federal fraud court trial involving state Representative Tricia Derges. A jury convicted the Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, on 22 counts, including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances, and making false statements to investigators. She’s accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured.
(Florissant, MO) -- Police in Florissant say two 13-year-old boys and a nine-year-old are dead after a car crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Monday. Officers’ attempts at lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. The driver, also 13 years old, survived and was taken to the hospital. Investigators say speed was a contributing factor in the deadly crash. No word yet on who owned the vehicle.
(Springfield, MO) -- State House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade says Missouri’s abortion ban will have an impact on the state’s economy. Quade -- from southwest Missouri’s Springfield -- says it’ll be more difficult to lure corporations to Missouri that are thinking about relocating, along with major sporting events thinking about holding competitions here. She says the law will also drive young people out of the state to go to college -- leaving a large, long-term impact on Missouri’s economy. Republican U-S Senator Josh Hawley says he thinks people will base where they live on whether abortion is allowed -- ultimately strengthening the G-O-P’s power.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Republican effort to give Missouri taxpayers a rebate of up to 500 dollars might not happen. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Governor Mike Parson appears to be on track to veto the legislative plan, possibly making the announcement Friday. Under the effort, taxpayers eligible for the rebate must have earned less than 150-thousand-dollars as individuals and 300-thousand as married couples. Missouri residents who did not pay income taxes in 2021 would not be eligible. The newspaper reports Parson has a problem with the income caps, suggesting the limits create winners and losers.