(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police made about 15-to-20 arrests Tuesday evening during a protest at the Country Club Plaza. Protests in Missouri's two largest cities were much quieter than earlier in the week. In St. Louis, where Monday night was filled with violence, Tuesday was almost without any incidents at all. Kansas City police say water bottles and milk jugs were thrown at officers at about 11:20 p-m, but no tear gas was used and no injuries were reported.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A felony charge of making a terrorist threat has been filed against an 18-year-old Kansas City man. Bryant Lewis got in trouble for posting a suggestion on social media that a Walmart store in Raytown should be looted. An assistant manager at the Walmart spotted the threat and told police. Investigators say Lewis told them he created the Facebook group “Loot Walmart on 350” as a joke and a reaction to protests. Police say, however, he responded to people who commented that he was serious.
(Fort Leonard Wood, MO) -- An accident at a Missouri Army post has left a civilian worker dead. Emergency responders were called to Fort Leonard Wood Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p-m. The worker was transported to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital where he died. A second civilian worker suffered minor injuries. No names have been released and authorities haven’t described the fatal accident. The Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command are handling the case.
(Maryville, MO) -- Leaders at Northwest Missouri State University are calling a video posted by an incoming freshman student “deeply offensive.” The student hasn’t been named. Her video appears to re-enact the incident which led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. President John Jasinki says that student used horrible judgment.
(Marble Hill, MO) -- Bollinger County authorities have issued arrest warrants this week for the parents of an eight-year-old disabled girl who died last March. Heather and Michael Maddock are each charged with one felony count of child abuse. If convicted, they could be sentenced to five-to-15 years in prison. An autopsy found the victim to be under-nourished and she weighed just 34 pounds at death. A doctor at St. Louis Children’s Hospital reported she weighed 43 pounds late last year – about half the normal weight for a child of the same age and height. Michael Maddock is being held in the Bollinger County Jail. Authorities are searching for his wife.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has found that the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission made an error last year when it ruled the Kansas City Chiefs should have paid one million dollars in back taxes based on renovations at Arrowhead Stadium. The money was sales tax on items bought for the 375-million-dollar stadium upgrade. The renovation was completed 10 years ago and the case stems from a state audit in 2014 which challenged sales tax exemptions on 23 million dollars in purchases by the N-F-L team.