(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed legislation into law that would offer a tax break to Missouri citizens who help the state fix up its Capitol. Up to 10 million dollars of tax credits would be issued each year to donors who give money or artifacts to improve the Capitol and older state-owned buildings in Jefferson City. Missouri just completed a five-year, 54-million-dollar exterior renovation of the Capitol, but there is still a lot of work that could be done on the inside.
(Eureka, MO) -- Six Flags St. Louis is dealing with a worker shortage and is trying to recruit new ones with a number of incentives. Due to the shortage, rides and other attractions are not operating the whole time the park is open and guests are noticing. Six Flags has boosted its pay rate and new employees are eligible for a bonus of up to one thousand dollars. Food is free to culinary workers and seasonal employees can get a free membership for their immediate family - up to four people.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature’s special session continues at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. A Missouri House committee is working on a healthcare tax extension to help fund a significant portion of the state’s Medicaid program. Some conservative lawmakers are trying to include bills that would block Medicaid coverage for abortion services. Members are discussing whether birth control products should be covered under Medicaid.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An October 5th execution date has been set for a Missouri killer. Ernest Lee Johnson was found guilty of killing three people at a convenience store 27 years ago. If the execution isn’t interrupted, it will be the first in Missouri since Walter Barton was put to death last year. Johnson requested his execution be carried out by firing squad, but the U-S Supreme Court refused to consider his appeal last month. Missouri statutes don’t authorize execution by firing squad.
(Raytown, MO) -- Investigators with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives say a Raytown many was working with illegal fireworks Monday now when he died in an explosion. The man’s name hasn’t been released. The A-T-F says three people – including two children – suffered injuries in the blast at about 7:00 p-m. An autopsy is being conducted to officially confirm the identity of the man’s body that was found in the rubble of the burned house. The A-T-F says once the structure is secure enough to make entry, the body will be removed and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.