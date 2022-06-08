(Columbia, MO) -- An updated report from Missouri’s Attorney General shows that Columbia Police continue to disproportionately stop black drivers. On Monday, the report was presented to the Columbia City Council showing that black drivers were more than three times more likely to get pulled over by police based on the disparity index calculation. Police Chief Geoff Jones spoke to the council about some measures his department is taking to address reasons for stopping drivers, which include de-emphasizing odor-only searches now that medical marijuana is legal in Missouri. The council says it will hold a work session on June 21st to have a more in-depth discussion on the vehicle stops data.
(Cassville, MO) -- Three southwest Missouri inmates that are still on the loose got out through a hole in a ceiling they appear to have made beforehand. The U-S Marshal Service is still on the hunt for Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. They escaped from the Barry County Jail last Friday and are considered armed and dangerous. The Barry County sheriff says if you see them, do not approach -- just call 9-1-1.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- New laws are going into effect after Tuesday’s bill signing ceremony by Governor Mike Parson. Against the advice of medical experts, one new law forbids pharmacists from second-guessing or challenging doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is used for treating intestinal parasites in people, but studies have shown it is ineffective and possibly dangerous for treating COVID-19.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A new Kansas City police dog will soon be sniffing for explosives at Arrowhead and Kaufmann stadiums. Detective Brian Jobe says two-year-old Flick is still practicing and being trained in different environments. For the last five years, Jobe partnered with K-9 Officer Denis who died this spring after battling cancer. The Heart of America Kennel Club donated Flick the Belgian Malinois following the death of Denis. Jobe says she can smell ammonium nitrate, smokeless black powders, and 16 scents connected to explosives. Flick is expected to be ready to serve in July.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A popular St. Louis-area snack now has a cannabis counterpart. “Twice-baked Red Hot Riplets” is the name of the new T-H-C-infused version of the popular potato chip. They are now available at dispensaries in the St. Louis area and should be for sale at dispensaries state by next week. Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets are being sold under a cannabis extraction brand based in Springfield.