(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson warns cuts could be coming to the state’s Medicaid program if lawmakers don’t renew an important tax. Parson says the time is growing short to find a compromise before withholdings from the state budget begin. He calls it a “billion-dollar hole” in the budget and says state officials are “talking about it every day.” The Federal Reimbursement Allowance program is a tax collected from medical providers like hospitals.
(Glasgow Village, MO) -- The fiancé of a man who was shot to death Sunday says he lost his life over “grass clippings.” The shooting was captured on video by a doorbell ring camera. St. Louis County police officers found Allen Waller dead in his driveway Sunday at about 11:10 a-m in Glasgow Village. The fiancé says the dispute over grass clippings had been going on for a long time. The people who mowed the neighbor’s yard spread them on Waller’s yard sometimes. The fiancé says she heard five shots.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri will stop participating in six federal pandemic-related unemployment programs starting Saturday. State officials say the move is made to deal with workforce shortages in Missouri. At one point, the feds were adding 600 dollars-a-week to Missouri’s weekly benefit of 320 dollars. When that expired, Washington was still providing an extra 300 dollars-a-week on top of the state benefit. Another two dozen states are making the same move.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- We now know the name of the eight-year-old boy from Waynesville who was killed by a boat propeller this weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks. Waynesville radio station K-J-P-W reports the victim is Nicholas Tristian Isaac. The accident happened Sunday afternoon on the Lake's Glaize arm, near the six-mile marker. Witnesses say the boy was exiting the rear of the boat when the propeller hit him. His 34-year-old father was operating the boat at the time.
(Camdenton, MO) -- Deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect accused of firing shots into a home has been found dead. They say it appears that Michael Horonzy shot himself to death. Deputies had been told Horonzy was planning to kill someone inside a home in Camdenton and he apparently did fire some shots into the home. Investigators found bullet holes in the walls. The suspect was later found near his home in Laclede County.