(Troy, MO) -- Prosecutors convinced a Lincoln County judge that a fatal shooting wasn’t self-defense by showing a video in court. Prosecutor Mike Wood says a jury should decide if the death of 43-year-old Brian Fredde was murder. Fredde was shot to death by his brother-in-law Russell Woods in July 2019. The previous sheriff posted on Facebook at the time that Fredde’s death appeared to be self-defense. After five months of review, the prosecutor’s office charged Woods with second-degree murder. The former Lincoln County sheriff had asked the Missouri attorney general to investigate the case saying the murder charge wasn’t proper. That sheriff lost the position in November’s election.
(West Plains, MO) -- An investigation by the Southwest Cyber Crime Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a man in West Plains. Forty-five-year-old Kenneth Worthy was taken into custody for child sex crimes. Worthy is being held in the Howell County Jail on charges of statutory sodomy, child molestation, endangering the welfare of a child, and incest. Investigators were led to Worthy while they were interviewing another suspect about a possible cyber crime.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation requiring state employees to be paid every two weeks was heard Tuesday by a Missouri House committee. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Rasheen Aldridge testified before the House Emerging Issues Committee. Under his bill, if the payday falls on a holiday, state employees would be paid before that day. Bill supporters note the extra days can leave state employees struggling for money, to pay bills.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A veteran Missouri lawmaker wants to give Missouri Lottery winners the option of not having their names published if they win. Florissant Democratic State Representative Jay Mosley testified Monday before a House committee, saying it's a safety issue. Mosley worries that Missouri Lottery winners could be targeted by people who read about their win or approached by family members who want money.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri K-12 public school students and teachers are gearing up for statewide tests this year. During Tuesday’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, Assistant Commissioner Blaine Henningsen says the spring testing period has been extended to June 15. Missouri could offer a fall testing period if districts cannot meet the state’s requirement of holding 85-percent of onsite testing this spring. Test results for this year only will not count against districts for funding and accreditation purposes.