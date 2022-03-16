(Columbia, MO) -- In his State of the University Address, University of Missouri President Mun Choi announced nearly four million dollars in awards to pay for more than 50 projects to support student success. It’s part of MizzouForward, which is a one-and-a-half-billion-dollar, ten-year investment plan to boost the university’s research and education missions. With enrollment is on the rise and research a growing priority, Choi says the university is shaping a world-class future and must continue to move forward with a strategic focus and targeted funding. He also says this year will mark four straight years of enrollment growth despite the coronavirus pandemic.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing the Missouri School Boards Association for records it is seeking. In a news release, Schmitt’s office says the M-S-B-A is subject to open records laws and he wants records about the organization’s role in the National School Boards Association comparing rowdy parents at school board meetings to “domestic terrorists.” The statewide school board group is a private, nonprofit organization that pulled its membership from the national group after that comment was made. Schmitt also wants records about M-S-B-A’s guidance on race-based history, mask mandates and meeting policies for students with disabilities. M-S-B-A Executive Director Melissa Randol says the lawsuit is a political stunt by Schmitt, who is running for U-S Senate, and says it is discouraging to see his state office being turned into an extension of his campaign.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new report says Missouri needs to boost its level of workers caring for the elderly -- and soon. The Alzheimer’s Association says Missouri’s long-term care centers and home healthcare companies will need thousands more workers over the next few years to care for the state’s aging population. A report authored by the nonprofit says Missouri will need 23-thousand more home health and personal care aides by 2028 and 192 more geriatric doctors by 2050. Missouri has about 120-thousand citizens living with Alzheimer’s Disease. Women make up about 60 to 70-percent of people with Alzheimer’s. African Americans and Hispanics are more likely to get the disease than their white counterparts.
(Columbia, MO) -- The high prices at Missouri grocery stores are expected to stick around for a while. University of Missouri Professor Scott Brown studies the economics of food prices and tracks the consumer price index - or C-P-I - of agricultural commodities. He says we’ll likely see higher indexes for food for the next several months but adds that inflation could slow down by fall. The consumer price index for beef was up 16 percent in February and pork rose 14 percent. Brown says the Russian invasion of Ukraine has some impacts on the price of grain, cereal, and bakery products, and he thinks there’s more to come.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri is one of four states which has not finalized a congressional redistricting map. Every ten years each state is required to redraw political lines according to demographic changes in the U-S Census – and that shapes the balance of power in Congress for a decade. It’s one of many important issues facing the Missouri Senate when the session resumes on Monday.