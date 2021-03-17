(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police report a triple shooting in the city’s Near North Riverfront neighborhood has left two people dead. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in a light industrial area at about 5:35 p-m. Officers say the third wounded person was conscious and breathing. All three victims were apparently sitting inside a vehicle when they were shot. Investigators recovered some weapons from the scene. Police are hoping surveillance cameras on several area businesses will help them identify the shooters. No names have been released.
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service says damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this (Wednesday) afternoon and evening across southeast Missouri. The Paducah office says Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Bernie, and Puxico are all in the "enhanced" category. Localized flooding is also possible, across southeast Missouri. Meteorologists say elevated stream flows, wet soil conditions, and the lack of vegetation could also lead to flash floods in southwestern Missouri.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri vaccinators have now administered more than one-point-eight million COVID shots, which includes the first and second doses. That's 19-and-a-half percent of Missouri's population. The state Department of Health and Senior Services says 647-thousand Missourians have completed the vaccination process. State health officials say 212-thousand COVID vaccinations have been administered in the past week – or, about an average of about 30-thousand per day.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor plans a Friday morning press conference at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, to outline details about the mega vaccination clinic taking place on Friday and Saturday. Governor Mike Parson expects more than six-thousand COVID doses to be administered over the two-day period. Friday's event is for Jackson County residents only, and you must have an appointment.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Senate leader is praising senators in both parties for approving his legislation to increase the state's gasoline tax by 12 cents-a-gallon, by 2025. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) says the state transportation system has billions of dollars in maintenance needs. The bill now heads to the House, for consideration. Missouri's 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax has remained the same since 1996.