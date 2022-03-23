(Washington, DC) -- At Tuesday’s U-S Supreme Court confirmation hearing, nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was given time to refute accusations by Senator Josh Hawley that her sentences are too lenient in sex crimes. The Missouri senator accuses her of being soft on those convicted of possessing child pornography. Her response was that “nothing could be further from the truth,” and says, “these people” are looking at 20, 30, and sometimes 40 years of supervision.” She put the responsibility back on Congress, which sets penalties and sentencing limits judges must adhere to. The Fraternal Order of Police supports Jackson’s nomination.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bill in the Missouri House would legalize some psychedelic drugs for people with certain medical conditions. The committee debate included discussion about using psilocybin, or psychedelic mushrooms, to treat patients with post-traumatic stress disorder or depression. There has been mental health-related research on psychedelic treatments. Opponents are concern because mushrooms and D-M-T are schedule-one substances and have not received federal approval.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa are back from their trade mission to Ireland and the United Kingdom. The governor is scheduled to visit Kansas City Thursday to announce a new technology business investment in the region. Parson will also travel to southeast Missouri to thank people who responded to the December tornadoes, take part in a higher education roundtable, and tour the Southeast Missouri State Law Enforcement Academy.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A big “thank you” for around 200 Missouri Vietnam veterans in Jefferson City. The veterans were recognized during an event Monday at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17. They received a lapel pin, a challenge coin and gratitude from Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Levon Cumpton, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and others. Hartzler noted that 171-thousand Missourians served in the Vietnam War, and they didn’t receive any parades or thank-you’s when they came home. Retired Air Force Colonel John Clark told the group, “The very least we can do is honor their sacrifices and thank them for all they’ve done for this great nation.”
(Columbia, MO) -- Dennis Gates is officially the new men’s basketball coach at the University of Missouri. The U-M Board of Curators approved the contract Tuesday morning for coach Gates. He comes to the Tigers after serving as head coach at Cleveland State for three seasons, where he led the Vikings to consecutive Horizon League titles and an N-C-A-A Tournament berth last season. He replaces former head coach Cuonzo Martin, who was fired after the Tigers went eleven-and-21 this season. Details of the contract are unknown.